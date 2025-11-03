Braves’ Matt Olson wins National League Gold Glove award

San Francisco Giants' Patrick Bailey (14) beats the tag by Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

The Gold Glove is given to the player who is deemed the sport’s best defender at each position in each league. The process is decided by managers and coaches voting, as well as SABR Defensive Index (statistical measurements).

Matt Olson’s defensive excellence was celebrated again Sunday. He earned the third Gold Glove award in his career and first with the Braves.

The Braves’ first baseman had a sensational defensive campaign, leading all first basemen in fielding run value (8) and defensive runs saved (17). He appeared in all 162 games, posting a career-best-tying .996 fielding percentage in an MLB-leading 1,429 innings at first base. Olson also produced nine double plays, most in the National League.

Olson, 31, beat out fellow NL finalists Bryce Harper (Philadelphia) and Spencer Steer (Cincinnati) for the award. He’s the second Braves first baseman to win a Gold Glove following Freddie Freeman in 2018.

Olson also recently won the Fielding Bible Award at first base for the fifth time. He’s assembled a resume as an ironman who consistently has excelled defensively. That’s without mentioning the offense, as he’s an elite power threat and the franchise’s single-season home run record holder. The Atlanta native has been everything the Braves could’ve hoped when they acquired him prior to the 2022 season.

Braves shortstop Nick Allen was also a Gold Glove finalist, but the NL Gold Glove went to the Cardinals’ Masyn Winn.