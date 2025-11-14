Atlanta Hawks Another gear: Johnson, Okongwu power Hawks over Jazz with career nights Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) drives against the Toronto Raptors during the second half of an NBA game, Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. Johson had a triple-double in Thursday's win over the Utah Jazz. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

SALT LAKE CITY - The Hawks found the right gear to grind out a 132-122 over the Jazz on Thursday night at the Delta Center. The Hawks had an abysmal third quarter, marred with indecision on both ends of the floor. They let their offense fall stagnant, with ball handlers holding onto the ball for too long and allowing the Jazz defense to get set.

But Hawks forward Jalen Johnson put the team on his back and helped to power them to the finish. Quick stats: Hawks forward Jalen Johnson followed up his double-double night in Sacramento with a triple-double. He had 31 points, 18 rebounds, 14 assists and seven steals. Onyeka Okongwu well surpassed his previous career high of 3-pointers made. He finished the night 8-of-14 from 3. He had 32 points and 11 rebounds. Vit Krejci continued his hot streak in the first half with a perfect 6-of-6 overall shooting, with five attempts coming from 3. He scored 20 points off the bench.

Key moment The Hawks floundered in the second half of Thursday night’s game, with the altitude and second night of back-to-back games catching up to them. But the Hawks dug deep, with the Jazz fighting to hold on to the tenable lead they’d gotten early in the quarter. With 8:41 to play in the game, Nickeil Alexander-Walker went to the line for two free throws. He made the first, but the second hit the front of the rim. But Johnson jumped up and saved a rebound he tipped from going out of bounds. Johnson found Alexander-Walker, who kicked it out to Luke Kennard. With the defense closing out, Kennard swung it to Okongwu on the wing for a 3. The four-point play proved a huge swing for the Hawks, who regained some control of the game.

Highlight play The Hawks had shot lights out for much of the night and when their defense slowed, their shooting kept them in game. In a 90 second stretch, Hawks big Onyeka Okongwu hit three 3s, that put the Hawks up 119-112 with 7:05 to play in the game. It forced the Jazz to call timeout and reload with their starters. “I remember being in Indiana last year, and Coach (Tony) Lang was working with him, and we were trying to show him the spots he’s going to get 3s, and I just have this picture of him, taking the shots and working and working and working,” Hawks coach Quin Snyder said post-game. “And obviously, tonight, those were big buckets, but as much as anything, we needed him, and he really came through.” What they said “We got back to backs a lot. It was just another day. We prepared. We had a good scout. We were able to get it done.” -- Jalen Johnson on fighting through the fatigue of back-to-back games.