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Hawks’ Dyson Daniels named to NBA’s All-Defensive Second Team

The Bendigo, Australia, native tied for first in the NBA in steals per game, averaging two per contest.
Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels reacts after making a three-point shot during the second half against the New York Knicks in game 3 of the NBA first round playoffs at State Farm Arena, Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Hawks won 109-108. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels reacts after making a three-point shot during the second half against the New York Knicks in game 3 of the NBA first round playoffs at State Farm Arena, Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Hawks won 109-108. (Jason Getz/AJC)
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8 minutes ago

Hawks guard Dyson Daniels has scooped up more recognition for his defensive efforts. On Friday, the NBA announced the players named to its All-Defensive teams.

Daniels earned nine first-place votes and 32 second-place votes and was named to the NBA’s All-Defensive Second Team.

The Bendigo, Australia, native tied for first in the NBA in steals per game, averaging two per contest. He also helped to lift the Hawks to a top-10 overall defense for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

The NBA All-Defensive First Team included Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, Thunder center Chet Holmgren, Pistons wing Ausar Thompson and Celtics guard Derrick White.

The Second Team included Daniels, along with Raptors wing Scottie Barnes, Thunder guard Cason Wallace, Heat center Bam Adebayo and Knicks forward OG Anunoby.

A global media panel of 100 voters selected the Kia NBA All-Defensive Team. Voters selected five players to the First Team and five players to the Second Team, regardless of position. Players received two points for each First Team vote and one point for each Second Team vote.

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