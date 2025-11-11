Vitsanity: Hawks hold on to beat Clippers thanks to Vit Krejci’s career night

LOS ANGELES -- For just the second time in the infancy of the 2025-26 season, the Hawks have strung together a pair of consecutive wins. The Hawks opened up their first West Coast swing with a hard-fought 105-102 win over the Clippers at the Intuit Dome.
The win nearly came down to the wire after the Hawks nursed a six-point lead in the final two minutes. Clippers’ James Harden threatened to wipe the lead away after converting a four-point play.
But Vit Krejci, who had been electric from 3 all night, banked in a 3-pointer right before fouling Harden that gave the Hawks just enough breathing room.
Then, the Hawks leaned heavily on their defense and crowded the Clippers, forcing a bad pass to seal the win.
Quick Stats: Vit Krejci scored a team-high and career-high 28 points on a career-high eight 3-pointers. Kristaps Porzingis scored 20 points. Jalen Johnson had 16 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.
Key moment
The Hawks trailed the Clippers by as many as 17 points in the second quarter of Monday’s game. They slowly carved into it. But they needed an answer, and it came in the form of Krejci.
The 25-year-old hit a 3 with 6:51 to play in the second quarter that cut the Clippers lead to 12. Krejci hit another 27 seconds later. He then hit yet another 21 seconds later, which forced the Clippers to call a timeout.
He scored 14 of his 17 first-half points in the second quarter, nine of which happened in a 48-second span. It helped power the Hawks’ 25-9 run, which allowed them to get back into the game and eventually tie it up by the end of the first half.
Highlight play
Hawks center Kristaps Porzingis has averaged 6.3 rebounds through seven games this season, and the team will need even more of them. But the 7-3 big man flew in from the baseline and slammed down a putback over the top of Clippers center Ivica Zubac to score the Hawks’ first points of the game.
Up Next
The Hawks head to Northern California, where they take on the new-look Kings that feature DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine on Wednesday night.