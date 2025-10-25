Hawks Logo
Hawks without Porzingis, Johnson and Risacher against reigning NBA champs

Porzingis and Johnson were listed as questionable before being downgraded to out 90 minutes before tipoff.
Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson will be among three key Hawks players missing against the Thunder Saturday night. Johnson is out with a right ankle sprain. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
The Hawks returned to Atlanta following the first night of back-to-back games a little more short-handed. Now the Hawks will play the Thunder without three of their frontcourt starters on Saturday at State Farm Arena.

They already played the first of consecutive games without Kristaps Porzingis (flu-like symptoms) and Zaccharie Risacher (right ankle sprain). Then, another name emerged on the injury report Saturday afternoon: Jalen Johnson.

The Hawks originally listed Risacher as out, as well as both Porzingis and Johnson (right ankle sprain) as questionable on the afternoon’s injury report. But 90 minutes before tipoff, the Hawks downgraded both to out.

The team leaned on a rotation of its young players in a win over the Magic on Friday night without both Risacher and Porzingis. But now, the team’s frontcourt depth will get another test without Johnson.

They started Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Onyeka Okongwu in the place of Risacher and Porzingis, respectively. With Johnson now out, the Hawks could tap Mouhamed Gueye, who had a strong performance on Friday.

The absence of Porzingis and Johnson also opens up minutes for rookie Asa Newell, who made a critical 3-pointer and dunk in the team’s fourth-quarter rally.

The Hawks remain hopeful that Johnson, Porzingis and Risacher will be able to make their return for their first long road trip. They kick off an eight-day, four-game trip on Sunday.

