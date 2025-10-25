Hawks without Porzingis, Johnson and Risacher against reigning NBA champs

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson will be among three key Hawks players missing against the Thunder Saturday night. Johnson is out with a right ankle sprain. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Porzingis and Johnson were listed as questionable before being downgraded to out 90 minutes before tipoff.

Porzingis and Johnson were listed as questionable before being downgraded to out 90 minutes before tipoff.

The Hawks returned to Atlanta following the first night of back-to-back games a little more short-handed. Now the Hawks will play the Thunder without three of their frontcourt starters on Saturday at State Farm Arena.

They already played the first of consecutive games without Kristaps Porzingis (flu-like symptoms) and Zaccharie Risacher (right ankle sprain). Then, another name emerged on the injury report Saturday afternoon: Jalen Johnson.