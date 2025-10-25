Hawks without Porzingis, Johnson and Risacher against reigning NBA champs

The Hawks returned to Atlanta following the first night of back-to-back games a little more short-handed. Now the Hawks will play the Thunder without three of their frontcourt starters on Saturday at State Farm Arena.
They already played the first of consecutive games without Kristaps Porzingis (flu-like symptoms) and Zaccharie Risacher (right ankle sprain). Then, another name emerged on the injury report Saturday afternoon: Jalen Johnson.
The Hawks originally listed Risacher as out, as well as both Porzingis and Johnson (right ankle sprain) as questionable on the afternoon’s injury report. But 90 minutes before tipoff, the Hawks downgraded both to out.
The team leaned on a rotation of its young players in a win over the Magic on Friday night without both Risacher and Porzingis. But now, the team’s frontcourt depth will get another test without Johnson.
They started Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Onyeka Okongwu in the place of Risacher and Porzingis, respectively. With Johnson now out, the Hawks could tap Mouhamed Gueye, who had a strong performance on Friday.