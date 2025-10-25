‘We got back and regrouped:’ Hawks adapt and rally in road win over Magic

With “The Final Countdown” blaring over the speakers and 21 seconds to play, the Hawks made a big stand. Dyson Daniels chased Desmond Bane off the 3-point line, forcing him to dump the ball off to Paolo Banchero.

After what they called an embarrassing outing in their season opener, the Hawks put together a much better showing on the road.

When Banchero’s 3-point attempt hit the iron, it forced bodies to the floor for the loose ball, and Mo Gueye came up with it, leaving 5.1 seconds on the clock and sealing the Hawks’ rally.

The Hawks beat the Magic, who led the game by as many as 14 points, 111-107.

“Although the result we had the first game wasn’t what we wanted, obviously, we got back and regrouped,” Hawks guard Trae Young said. “And, you could tell the focus was there. You could tell we really just got back to doing what we were preparing for all training camp and all summer.

“So, even tonight, it’s just one game. Like we did what we needed to do, beat a really good team tonight. We’ve got another one tomorrow, and just got to continue to take it day by day and just one game at a time.”