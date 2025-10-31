Georgia Tech Everything you need to know about No. 8 Georgia Tech at NC State The matchup on Saturday is the Yellow Jackets’ last before season’s second bye week. Buzz entertains fans before the game against Syracuse at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Atlanta. Tech takes on NC State this Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

No. 8 Georgia Tech has a chance to pull out all the stops at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at North Carolina State, and it might need to do so against a dangerous Wolfpack team looking to spring a major upset. The Yellow Jackets (8-0, 5-0 ACC), 5.5-point favorites against the Wolfpack, have an open date next week after their trip to Raleigh, North Carolina. They would like nothing more than to go into that bye still undefeated and still in the hunt for the ACC championship game.

NC State would love to ruin Tech’s party as part of its own homecoming festivities. RELATED UGA, Georgia Tech football games may be unavailable on YouTube TV this weekend “The odds are against you when a lot of players are out and things like that,” NC State coach Dave Doeren said Thursday during a news conference. “But you see upsets in sports all the time, and I’ve been a part of a few of them. So I don’t look at anything as insurmountable, I look at it as a huge opportunity. “You get to play against a really good coach, a really good team. But my focus is more on how can we get these guys to play their best football. And what’s that look like? Four quarters of complementary football with fewer mistakes, and that’s all we’re focused on right now.” Also of note for Saturday’s matchup, Tech coach Brent Key said center and guard Harrison Moore and wide receiver Malik Rutherford are probable to play against the Wolfpack. Defensive back Jy Gilmore and defensive tackle Matthew Alexander are questionable, Key added.

On Thursday, NC State listed leading rusher Hollywood Smothers and star tight end Justin Joly as questionable.

RELATED The hype is real: ‘Haynes King for Heisman’ gaining steam Details about Saturday’s No. 8 Georgia Tech-NC State game Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Saturday Where: Carter-Finley Stadium (56,919) TV: ESPN2 Streaming: WatchESPN Weather: 54 degrees at kickoff, 0% chance of rain

Tickets: Tickets are sold out via NC State’s official website, but starting at $60 via secondary sites. Georgia Tech football social media: X | Instagram | Facebook NC State football social media: X | Instagram | Facebook Storylines ahead of No. 8 Georgia Tech at NC State Haynes King for Heisman: The trophy is named for John Heisman, a legendary coach who led Georgia Tech to 102 wins over 16 seasons in the early 1900s.

Yet Tech has never had a player claim the Heisman Trophy in 90 years of the award. The halfway point: Saturday marks the start of the final third of the season for Tech. That’s not at all how Key defines it. “Well, I view it like this: To go where we wanna go, and where everybody wants to go, we’re only at the halfway point,” he said Tuesday after practice. “We can’t predict the future, and it’s not just us, that’s everybody’s goal. That’s where everyone wants to be.” Jackets start November atop standings: In April, Tech safety Clayton Powell-Lee allowed ESPN to document his offseason decision-making process as to whether he would return to the Jackets or test the waters of college free agency through the transfer portal. Ultimately, the Westlake High School alum opted to remain in Atlanta because of his loyalty and love for Tech, and to play with what he thought could be a special team. But on Saturday, after the seventh-ranked Jackets handily beat Syracuse 41-16, even he admitted he couldn’t have envisioned this.

RELATED Undefeated and unfazed, Georgia Tech goes into November atop the ACC Wide receiver Patterson making most of his opportunity: How it has all played out is even a bit difficult for Dean Patterson to believe. “I think about it all the time. It’s just such a blessing,” Patterson said Wednesday. “It’s like the definition of God’s plan for me. If you wanted to tell me that a senior in high school that didn’t have that much offers and didn’t really get much interest, that I was gonna be in this position? I would look at you crazy. Like, there’s no way that I’d ever. Top-10 team, senior year — that is truly amazing and it’s a huge blessing, and I can only be nothing but grateful for it.” Key believes Tech hasn’t peaked: After Tech’s largest margin of victory against a Football Bowl Subdivision team this season and second-largest margin against an ACC opponent during Key’s tenure, it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows when the Yellow Jackets returned to work Sunday. And still not so much on a cold and rainy Monday in Atlanta. More than a million viewers watched Tech beat Syracuse: Tech’s win over Syracuse on Saturday registered 1.3 million television viewers, according to ESPN.