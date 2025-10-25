No. 7 Georgia Tech storms past Syracuse

Yellow Jackets 5-0 in the ACC for the first time ever.
Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King threw for 304 yards and three touchdowns in the Yellow Jackets' 41-16 rout of Syracuse. Georgia Tech is now 8-0 for the first time since 1966 and 5-0 in the ACC for the first time in program history. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Tech next plays at North Carolina State (4-3, 1-2 ACC) on Saturday. A kickoff time has yet to be announced for that matchup.
Against Syracuse, Tech received the opening kickoff and started the day on offense, but quickly gave up possession when wide receiver Isiah Canion lost a fumble on the second play from scrimmage and Syracuse defensive lineman David Reese recovered at the Tech 42.
Yasin Willis broke a 41-yard run on the ensuing play and the Orange were knocking at the door, but a false start, gain of a yard on a running play, sack by Tech’s Jason Moore and Kyle Efford, another false start and 5-yard run forced Syracuse to kick a 27-yard field goal.
Aidan Birr kicked a 20-yard field goal on Tech’s next drive to tie the score at 3-3 with 6:16 left in the opening quarter.
Birr’s kick came after tight end Josh Beetham had dropped a certain touchdown reception on second down at the Syracuse 3. But Beetham made it up for that miscue early in the second quarter when, on fourth down at the Syracuse 21, King found Beetham for a 21-yard touchdown pass-and-catch, making it 10-3.
King went back to Beetham later in the quarter, rolling left on first down at the Syracuse 13 and dumping the ball into the flat for Beetham who turned and headed for the end zone, diving for the pylon to score Tech’s second TD of the day. That put the Jackets up 17-3.
Birr’s second field goal of the game was from 22 yards out and gave the Jackets a 20-3 lead at the break.
Tech totaled 322 yards of offense and averaged 7.9 yards per play in the first half. The Orange managed only 118 yards, 41 of which came on Willis’ 41-yard run on Syracuse’s opening possession.
Syracuse emerged from the locker room and scored in 41 seconds, getting six points on Rickie Collins’ 34-yard touchdown strike to Darrell Gill Jr.
But Tech countered nearly as quickly and got a 37-yard touchdown reception from Dean Patterson. The wide receiver took a quick out from King, got two key blocks on the perimeter from tackle Ethan Mackenny and guard Joe Fusile and raced down the left sideline before diving for the pylon.
King added a 2-yard rushing score to his day, capping a five-play, 65-yard drive by faking a toss sweep right and sauntering into the end zone to put Tech up 34-10. That’s how the scoreboard read going into the final 15 minutes.
Will Dixon kept hope alive for the Orange with a 1-yard touchdown run with 7:58 to go. But Tech was not content to bleed out the clock, and King’s 4-yard run with 3:47 left put the Jackets up 41-16.
Syracuse’s Collins was 17-of-29 passing for 224 yards and a touchdown while also running for 41 yards. The Orange (3-5, 1-4 ACC) lost their fourth consecutive game.