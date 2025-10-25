Georgia Tech No. 7 Georgia Tech storms past Syracuse Yellow Jackets 5-0 in the ACC for the first time ever. Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King threw for 304 yards and three touchdowns in the Yellow Jackets' 41-16 rout of Syracuse. Georgia Tech is now 8-0 for the first time since 1966 and 5-0 in the ACC for the first time in program history. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Haynes King put on a homecoming show to remember, and No. 7 Georgia Tech sliced and diced the Orange of Syracuse to the tune of a 41-16 win Saturday in front of a sellout crowd at Bobby Dodd Stadium. King, Tech’s senior quarterback and Heisman Trophy hopeful, threw for 304 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 91 yards and two scores.

The Yellow Jackets (8-0) are 5-0 in the ACC for the first time in program history. They also won a 10th consecutive game at home and seventh consecutive conference game. The Jackets scored on five consecutive drives at one point to break open a 3-3 game and racked up 543 total yards of offense. RELATED Georgia Tech’s 1966 team, the last to reach 7-0, swept up by current Jackets Tech next plays at North Carolina State (4-3, 1-2 ACC) on Saturday. A kickoff time has yet to be announced for that matchup. Against Syracuse, Tech received the opening kickoff and started the day on offense, but quickly gave up possession when wide receiver Isiah Canion lost a fumble on the second play from scrimmage and Syracuse defensive lineman David Reese recovered at the Tech 42.

Yasin Willis broke a 41-yard run on the ensuing play and the Orange were knocking at the door, but a false start, gain of a yard on a running play, sack by Tech’s Jason Moore and Kyle Efford, another false start and 5-yard run forced Syracuse to kick a 27-yard field goal.

Aidan Birr kicked a 20-yard field goal on Tech’s next drive to tie the score at 3-3 with 6:16 left in the opening quarter. RELATED Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments Birr’s kick came after tight end Josh Beetham had dropped a certain touchdown reception on second down at the Syracuse 3. But Beetham made it up for that miscue early in the second quarter when, on fourth down at the Syracuse 21, King found Beetham for a 21-yard touchdown pass-and-catch, making it 10-3. King went back to Beetham later in the quarter, rolling left on first down at the Syracuse 13 and dumping the ball into the flat for Beetham who turned and headed for the end zone, diving for the pylon to score Tech’s second TD of the day. That put the Jackets up 17-3. Birr’s second field goal of the game was from 22 yards out and gave the Jackets a 20-3 lead at the break. Tech totaled 322 yards of offense and averaged 7.9 yards per play in the first half. The Orange managed only 118 yards, 41 of which came on Willis’ 41-yard run on Syracuse’s opening possession.