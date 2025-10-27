Georgia Tech’s Brent Key happy his No. 8 Yellow Jackets ‘haven’t peaked’

Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King runs with a ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

And still not so much on a cold and rainy Monday in Atlanta.

After No. 8 Georgia Tech’s largest margin of victory against an FBS team this season and second-largest margin against an ACC opponent during the tenure of coach Brent Key, it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows when the Yellow Jackets returned to work Sunday.

“We played the best game we’ve played up to this point, but we haven’t played a complete game,” Key told 680 The Fan on Monday. “Look, I’m not pissed about this. I’m happy. I’m happy we still have a lot of room to improve. I’m happy we haven’t peaked as a football team yet. I thought we peaked way too early last year.

“The kids have a great way about them right now where, regardless of circumstance, regardless of scoreboard, regardless of opponent, they’re gonna play the way they play and play to their identity of a football team week in and week out. And I hope that continues.”

Key's Jackets are 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the ACC after a 41-16 beatdown of visiting Syracuse on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. They dominated in all facets and responded with 20 consecutive points after falling behind 3-0 (the result of an early turnover), then scored back-to-back touchdowns after the Orange made it a 20-10 game quickly after halftime.

It had been nearly 60 years since Tech had an 8-0 team. And never before have the Jackets been 5-0 in the league that they joined in 1979.