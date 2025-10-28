Georgia Tech Georgia Tech coach Brent Key: ‘We’re only at the halfway point’ Yellow Jackets leader not shying away from championship chase. “You wanna be in position to play games in November that mean something, challenging games against good competition, and that’s what we have in front of us," Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key said. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Saturday marks the start of the final third of the season for No. 8 Georgia Tech. That’s not at all how Tech coach Brent Key defines it. “Well, I view it like this: To go where we wanna go, and where everybody wants to go, we’re only at the halfway point,” he said Tuesday after practice. “We can’t predict the future, and it’s not just us, that’s everybody’s goal. That’s where everyone wants to be.

“To sit there and put a self-imposed limitation on you and say, ‘Hey, this is gonna be the final third of the season coming,’ and then it hits, and now you keep playing, ‘Uh oh. C’mon, what are we gonna do?’” RELATED Georgia Tech’s Haynes King named ACC quarterback of the week again The Yellow Jackets (8-0, 5-0 ACC) are guaranteed only four more games. They, of course, have qualified to be invited to a bowl game, but there is so much more still in play for this team, which is on the precipice of being one of the best in Tech’s long history — if and only if it handles its business. The Yellow Jackets (8-0, 5-0 ACC) are guaranteed only four more games. They, of course, have qualified to be invited to a bowl game, but there is so much more still in play for this team, which is on the precipice of being one of the best in Tech’s long history — if and only if it handles its business. Tech sits atop the ACC standings and a top-two finish there would earn it a trip to Charlotte, North Carolina, the first weekend of December to play in the ACC championship game. Winning that game would get the Jackets an automatic bid into the 12-team College Football Playoff. Being a participant in that game may be enough to make Tech an at-large selection into the postseason field. The odds of all that transpiring, however, take a drastic hit if Tech can’t come away from North Carolina State at 7:30 p.m. Saturday with a victory.

“You wanna be in position to play games in November that mean something, challenging games against good competition, and that’s what we have in front of us. We’re very fortunate to be in the position that we’re in right now to play these games,” Key said. “We’re going into an environment up there that’s gonna be an extremely challenging environment versus a challenging team. They hadn’t got the outcome that they’ve wanted the last few weeks, but you turn the tape on and you watch ‘em play and you watch where the games are and you don’t look at the scoreboard, and it’s like I say all the time, you make your judgment based on the team and how they play.”

On the field Saturday, Tech’s defense should be on high alert against an N.C. State attack that has its fair share of legitimate weapons. It starts with quarterback CJ Bailey, a sophomore who already has thrown for more than 2,000 yards and who is completing 70.2% of his throws. Bailey has five receivers at his disposal who have at least 200 yards, led by sophomore Terrell Anderson (26 for 468 and four scores), and a senior tight end in Justin Joly, who has a team-leading 36 catches for 365 yards and a team-high five touchdowns. It starts with quarterback CJ Bailey, a sophomore who already has thrown for more than 2,000 yards and who is completing 70.2% of his throws. Bailey has five receivers at his disposal who have at least 200 yards, led by sophomore Terrell Anderson (26 for 468 and four scores), and a senior tight end in Justin Joly, who has a team-leading 36 catches for 365 yards and a team-high five touchdowns. Out of the backfield, sophomore Hollywood Smothers is averaging 6.8 yards per carry on 120 attempts, is 175 yards from 1,000 for the season and has scored six touchdowns. And when the Wolfpack get inside the 20, they’re scoring 92% of the time. Twenty of their 25 trips have resulted in a touchdown. “(Bailey) is a freak athlete, but not just an athlete. He’s a super, super talented young man at quarterback, and I think everybody remembers last year in the game here how he was able to make plays with his feet, make plays with his arm,” Key said. “They play physical, they play tough, they play for four quarters. (Smothers) is a heckuva running back, he really is. They got good guys on the outside. Tight end is probably one of the most dangerous tight ends in the entire country.