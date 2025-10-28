Georgia Tech’s Haynes King named ACC quarterback of the week again

This is the fourth ACC quarterback of the week honor for Georgia Tech's Haynes King this season and seventh of his career. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Haynes King was named ACC quarterback of the week, and left tackle Ethan Mackenny was named ACC offensive lineman of the week. It’s the fourth ACC quarterback of the week honor for King this season and seventh of his career.

A pair of Yellow Jackets have been honored for their respective performances in No. 8 Georgia Tech’s 41-16 win over Syracuse on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

King, also named to the Davey O’Brien Award Great 8 on Monday and tabbed as one of the Manning Award Stars of the Week, accounted for 395 total yards (304 passing, 91 rushing) and five touchdowns (three passing, two rushing) in the win over Syracuse. The senior completed 25 of 31 passes (80.6%), to set a program record for completion percentage in a single game with a minimum of 30 pass attempts.

King also became the first player in Tech history with three touchdown passes and two touchdown runs in a game, as well as one of only five FBS players since 1995 with 300 passing yards, 90 rushing yards, three touchdown passes, two touchdown runs and an 80% completion percentage in a game.

Mackenny, a junior, helped Tech total 543 yards of offense against Syracuse, 239 of which were on the ground. Over 65 offensive snaps, Mackenny did not a allow a sack, hurry or pressure, and registered a pass blocking grade of 87.1, according to Pro Football Focus.