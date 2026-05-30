Georgia Bulldogs Georgia basketball reportedly to play Duke at Madison Square Garden Georgia will face college basketball power Duke at Madison Square Garden this season. Georgia head coach Mike White reacts to a play during the first half against Cincinnati in their NCAA basketball game in the Holiday Hoopsgiving at State Farm Arena, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Atlanta. Georgia won 84-65. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Hunter DeLauder 25 minutes ago Share

Georgia basketball will be heading to New York City later this year. CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported Friday that the Bulldogs will play in the 2026 Jimmy V Classic against reigning ACC champion Duke at Madison Square Garden.

This will be one of two games played during the Classic, with Alabama taking on Houston in the other.. It will be Georgia’s first time back in Madison Square Garden since facing Minnesota in November 2014. However, it will be the first matchup versus the Blue Devils in modern history. Rothstein also reported earlier Friday that the Bulldogs are set to join Boston College, Cincinnati and UCF at the 2026 ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando. Schedules for both events have yet to be announced, and the full field for the invitational reportedly is not complete.

After having a softer nonconference slate this past season, Georgia continues to bolster its nonconference schedule ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Along with facing Duke, Georgia will face off with another school from the Tar Heel State when it visits North Carolina on Nov. 13. It will be the first meeting with the Tar Heels since 1998. Taking on Duke will be a huge litmus test for Georgia, as Duke is expected to be national championship contenders once again this season. The Blue Devils tallied a 35-3 overall record last season and reached the Elite Eight, where they were eliminated by UConn on a last-second buzzer-beating shot. Meanwhile, Georgia is coming off its best season under coach Mike White, finishing 22-11, including 10 SEC wins and earning its first consecutive trips to the NCAA Tournament since 2001-02. Georgia recently received a $10 million donation to support men’s basketball from Adam Wexler, a 2007 UGA graduate and founder of Atlanta-based sports fantasy company PrizePicks and CEO of The Hidden Jams.