UGA Logo
Georgia Bulldogs

All-American punter Brett Thorson may not be ready for Georgia’s opener

Georgia place kicker Peyton Woodring (left) and punter Brett Thorson walk after a drill during spring football practice at the University of Georgia practice facility, Thursday, March, 13, 2025, in Athens. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Georgia place kicker Peyton Woodring (left) and punter Brett Thorson walk after a drill during spring football practice at the University of Georgia practice facility, Thursday, March, 13, 2025, in Athens. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

ATHENS — Georgia had one player named as a first-team All-American by The Associated Press.

Coach Kirby Smart does not know if the Bulldogs will have said player available when the Bulldogs open the 2025 season against Marshall on Aug. 30.

Georgia punter Brett Thorson is still recovering from knee surgery he had to repair his ACL and MCL. He picked up the injury in the SEC championship game win over the Texas Longhorns in December.

Thorson has been out working at preseason camp with the hope of being ready to go for the 2025 season. But it remains to be seen if that will be the case.

“Brett is kicking. He did not kick in the scrimmage,” Smart said on Tuesday. “He kicked at the scrimmage, just not live in the rush periods. So he’s improving, he’s getting better. I don’t know if he would say he’s 100% yet. I can’t answer the question whether he’s gonna go in the first game or not.”

The injury occurred to Thorson’s left leg, which is his plant leg.

A senior from Melbourne, Australia, Thorson was not able to play in the final game of the 2024 season against Notre Dame. Drew Miller stepped in for him.

The redshirt freshman hit four punts in the loss for 159 yards. Miller’s 39.8 average was far from Thorson’s 47.57, but Miller had a much smaller sample size.

In the event Thorson cannot punt, Miller would step in once again.

“Yeah, I thought Drew had his best scrimmage since being here,” Smart said of Miller. “His last scrimmage, he hit really good hang time, distances and field zones. I think it was five or six in his field zones, hit some really good pooches.”

Most would be more than content waiting to see who ends up punting, given that means an unsuccessful drive from the Georgia offense.

But the Bulldogs have won a lot of games because of elite special teams.

ExploreRead more about the Bulldogs

Whether it is Miller or Thorson punting against Marshall, Smart will want to have an elite punt unit once again. Especially with early SEC games against Tennessee and Alabama looming.

“We’re gonna see where he is, see how he’s doing,” Smart said of Thorson. “And where he and Drew compete to find out because Drew’s playing really well. At least in the second scrimmage he played better than the first.”

Kirby Smart gives the latest on the Georgia punter battle

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

More Stories

The Latest

031425 bulldogs photos

All-American punter Brett Thorson may not be ready for Georgia’s opener

1h ago

Smart supports an expanded College Football Playoff ‘if done the right way’

2h ago

Want to draft a former Bulldog on your fantasy football team? What to know.

Keep Reading

What to know about the top 10 Georgia high school football teams’ first games

Georgia offensive line so far in preseason camp: ‘Fourth-and-1 every day’

Apalachee coach says first win since 2021 was ‘just a relief’

Featured

ICE Savannah

In Savannah, ICE rides shotgun with local police to find and arrest immigrants

UGA, Georgia Southern remove LGBTQ language from nondiscrimination policy

Georgia’s mass voter registration cancellation puts some at risk