Georgia baseball matchup with LIU suspended until Saturday amid weather delay

Georgia fans cheer during the first inning of their NCAA Regional game at Foley Field, Friday, May 29, 2026, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The Bulldogs were leading 15-1 in the sixth inning at the time of the suspension.

The Bulldogs were leading 15-1 in the sixth inning at the time of the suspension.

Amid a weather delay, Georgia-LIU has been suspended and will resume at 9 a.m. Saturday at Foley Field.

The delay began at 7:14 p.m. with Georgia leading LIU 15-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning. Game 3 of the regional will still begin at noon.