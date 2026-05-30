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Georgia baseball matchup with LIU suspended until Saturday amid weather delay

The Bulldogs were leading 15-1 in the sixth inning at the time of the suspension.
Georgia fans cheer during the first inning of their NCAA Regional game at Foley Field, Friday, May 29, 2026, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Georgia fans cheer during the first inning of their NCAA Regional game at Foley Field, Friday, May 29, 2026, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
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4 minutes ago

Amid a weather delay, Georgia-LIU has been suspended and will resume at 9 a.m. Saturday at Foley Field.

The delay began at 7:14 p.m. with Georgia leading LIU 15-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning. Game 3 of the regional will still begin at noon.

The rest of Saturday’s slate is Athens is unaffected, with games at noon and 5 p.m.

With six home runs Friday, the Bulldogs broke the program record for home runs in a season with 155 (and counting). The previous record was 151, set in 2024.

They have also broken the single-season run total with 556, overtaking the 542 scored by the 1990 College World Series winning Bulldogs.

About the Author

Sarah Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, serves as a general assignment and features writer for sports. She previously covered the Hawks from 2019-22.

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