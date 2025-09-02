Georgia Bulldogs Kirby Smart updates injury status of key OLs, starting CB Daylen Everette The biggest area of concern on the injury front is the offensive line. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart greets Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette after their loss to Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Al. (Jason Getz/AJC)

ATHENS — Kirby Smart provided an update on Georgia’s injury status as the Bulldogs have begun preparations for Austin Peay. Georgia was without starting cornerback Daylen Everette on Saturday. The senior cornerback dressed out but did not play in the game against Marshall.

On Tuesday, Smart said Everette is dealing with an ankle injury. Smart seemed optimistic that Everette was trending in the right direction as far as pushing back onto the field. “Daylen Everette is dealing with an ankle injury and seems to be doing well,” Smart said. “He was able to run and do some things yesterday and should be able to crank it back up today and do more.” Gunner Stockton shows off a dual-threat ability that ‘scares defenses’ In Everette’s absence, Georgia started Ellis Robinson IV and Daniel Harris at the cornerback position. Demello Jones also rotated in during the first half of Saturday’s victory. The biggest area of concern on the injury front is the offensive line. Freshman offensive lineman Juan Gaston exited the game with a left ankle injury after the second drive of the game.

Gaston was spotted wearing a boot on his left foot, a brace on his left knee and riding a scooter around the Georgia facility Monday morning. He became the first freshman offensive lineman to start a season opener for Georgia since Andrew Thomas in 2017.

Right tackle Earnest Greene exited the game with what Smart called “lower body stiffness” Saturday. “We’re hopeful to get both those guys back this week, but only time will tell,” Smart said of Gaston and Greene. At right guard, Georgia rotated Daniel Calhoun and Michael Uini throughout the game. Bo Hughley stepped in for Greene at right tackle. Georgia did go with its backup punter to open the season, as Brett Thorson was not ready following knee surgery in December. Smart said that Thorson has not been cleared by the Georgia medical staff. Georgia running back Roderick Robinson is dealing with a hamstring injury that prevented him from seeing the field Saturday. Injuries have been a consistent issue for Robinson, who missed time last season with foot and ankle injuries.