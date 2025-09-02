Kirby Smart updates injury status of key OLs, starting CB Daylen Everette

In Everette’s absence, Georgia started Ellis Robinson IV and Daniel Harris at the cornerback position. Demello Jones also rotated in during the first half of Saturday’s victory.
The biggest area of concern on the injury front is the offensive line. Freshman offensive lineman Juan Gaston exited the game with a left ankle injury after the second drive of the game.
Gaston was spotted wearing a boot on his left foot, a brace on his left knee and riding a scooter around the Georgia facility Monday morning. He became the first freshman offensive lineman to start a season opener for Georgia since Andrew Thomas in 2017.
Right tackle Earnest Greene exited the game with what Smart called “lower body stiffness” Saturday.
“We’re hopeful to get both those guys back this week, but only time will tell,” Smart said of Gaston and Greene.
At right guard, Georgia rotated Daniel Calhoun and Michael Uini throughout the game. Bo Hughley stepped in for Greene at right tackle.
Georgia did go with its backup punter to open the season, as Brett Thorson was not ready following knee surgery in December. Smart said that Thorson has not been cleared by the Georgia medical staff.
Georgia running back Roderick Robinson is dealing with a hamstring injury that prevented him from seeing the field Saturday. Injuries have been a consistent issue for Robinson, who missed time last season with foot and ankle injuries.
“Yeah, he’s dealing with a little bit of a hamstring, and he was gonna try to go Saturday, if he could,” Smart said of Robinson. “And it was one of those deals that we didn’t want to press it once we got out ahead, and he’s continuing to rehab, get better, come off of his, he had an ankle surgery as well, and get comfortable with that.”
Drew Miller filled in for Thorson. His six punts went 288 yards, good for 48 yards per punt. He had two downed inside the 20-yard line, though the redshirt freshman did have a touchback.
Georgia takes on Austin Peay this weekend. Given Georgia is a heavy favorite, expect the Bulldogs to be conservative in terms of pushing players into the lineup. Georgia’s first SEC game is set for Sept. 13, when it visits Tennessee.
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.