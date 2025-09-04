Georgia offensive line looks to find its footing while battling injuries

“When you’ve got a quarterback that can run, guys, it’s, you know, running the ball is easier than throwing the ball, but running the ball in some conferences is harder than others,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “There are no free yards in football; you earn everything you get. So when you have the extra element, it certainly helps, but, you know, you’ve got to be smart about it, too.”

Georgia opened the game with Monroe Freeling at left tackle, Micah Morris at left guard, Drew Bobo at center, Juan Gaston at right guard and Earnest Greene at right tackle.

This was the expected offensive line, following Gaston’s strong preseason camp. On Saturday, he became the first freshman offensive lineman to start a season opener since Andrew Thomas in 2017.

The Bulldogs likely won’t play the same starting five this week, as injuries have become an issue. Gaston and Greene both exited after the second drive of the game.

Smart said this week that both players are dealing with lower-extremity injuries. Gaston was seen Monday on a scooter with a boot and knee brace on his left leg. Greene does have a history of back issues, missing time during the 2022 season after surgery.

If Georgia were playing Tennessee this week instead of Austin Peay, perhaps either player would be pushed into the first five. But with an easier opponent on the schedule, the Bulldogs can afford to be patient in letting Gaston and Greene overcome their injuries.

Morris is dealing with a hand injury, but he is expected to play through it. For a group that struggled with injuries last season — only Dylan Fairchild and Xavier Truss started every game — the 2025 season opener was more of the same.

