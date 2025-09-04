Georgia Tech Georgia Tech’s Haynes King playing with ‘grit’ after dad’s cancer diagnosis Brent Key: ‘If there is a (toughness) scale ... it’s named after him.’ Quarterback Haynes King played in Friday's game win at Colorado with the knowledge that his father had recently been diagnosed with mouth cancer, according to a Texas newspaper. (David Zalubowski/AP)

Quarterback Haynes King’s final season of college football started with a bang, but also came with a somber footnote. King led Georgia Tech to a win at Colorado on Friday. He played, and prepared for, that game knowing his father is battling a recent cancer diagnosis. King led Georgia Tech to a win at Colorado on Friday. He played, and prepared for, that game knowing his father is battling a recent cancer diagnosis.

According to the Longview (Texas) News-Journal, John King has mouth cancer and told the News-Journal he'll need a procedure to try to remove the cancer. KLTV in Tyler, Texas, reported Wednesday that King is having that procedure this week. John King has been the head coach of the Longview High School football team since 2004, but will have to miss the Lobos' game against Marshall High School on Friday. He also is the school's athletic director. "While we understand there is significant public interest given his role, we respectfully ask that everyone honor coach King's privacy regarding his personal health," read a statement released by the Longview Independent School District. "He is as strong and resilient as they come, and we are committed to supporting him while allowing him the space to manage this deeply personal situation on his own terms."

Longview has won 234 games during King’s two decades coaching the team. He has led the school to 17 district championships, three state title games and the 2018 state title. That squad featured King’s son, Haynes, playing quarterback.

Haynes King would go on to enroll at Texas A&M, graduate from A&M in 2022 and transfer to Georgia Tech in 2023. His third season as the Yellow Jackets' starter began Friday in Boulder, Colorado, where he completed 13 passes for 143 yards and recovered from an early interception. On the ground, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound senior ran for 156 yards, at an 8.2-yards-per-carry clip, and scored three times. His 45-yard scamper with 67 seconds left turned out to be the game-winner. King was named the Maxwell Award national player of the week, the ACC's quarterback of the week, Earl Campbell Tyler Rose player of the week and a Manning Award star of the week. All that while harboring the knowledge of his father's condition. "He's a rare breed. He really is," Tech coach Brent Key said Tuesday. "There's an extreme amount of empathy when it comes to that. But he's one of the few players at that age that can truly understand the separation of expectation and empathy. A lot of people wanna make that one pie, I guess you would say, and split off the percentages of it, and if you got things going on in your personal life it's gonna take away from the expectation on the field. We expect it to be 100% in both.

Read more about the Yellow Jackets "There's 100% empathy when things are going in these kids' lives or the coaches' lives. There's also 100% expectation on the field, and not intertwining those two. He does an unbelievable job of keeping those two things separate, but also giving everything he has into both."

Haynes, ahead of a 3:30 p.m. Saturday game against Gardner-Webb at Bobby Dodd Stadium, now ranks seventh in career rushing touchdowns (24) at Tech, fourth in career rushing touchdowns by a Tech quarterback, fourth in career rushing yards (1,480) by a Tech quarterback and fifth in total offense (6,219) in a Tech career. Those numbers could be even greater had he not missed two games with injury in 2024 before playing the final five games of the schedule with an injured throwing shoulder. Playing through that injury and hanging tough — as he did during the win at Colorado after Tech had three turnovers in three possessions to start the game (two of which were credited to King) — has become synonymous with King's style of play. "Oh my gosh, I think he's off the scale, guys," Key said of King's toughness during an interview on 680 The Fan. "I don't know if there is a scale. If there is one, it's named after him. The toughness, the grit, the leadership that he has. I don't think people realize what it's like playing that position and dealing out those plays and then having to communicate and get people aligned and go through the cadence and all those things. He's at the top, guys. I'll say it. I don't know if there's been many like him.