Georgia football moves up game time against Austin Peay

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart talks with defensive back Daniel Harris during their season opener against Marshall at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Athens. Today's game against Austin Peay has been moved up to 2:30 p.m. (Jason Getz/AJC)

“Due to anticipated weather later in the day, Saturday’s football game between Georgia and Austin Peay will now be played at 2:30 p.m., instead of the scheduled 3:30 p.m.,” the statement said. “Gates open at 1 p.m. Dawg Walk will take place at 12:55 p.m. The game will still air on ESPN +.”

The Georgia football-Austin Peay game will be streamed using the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game . You will need a subscription to watch.

The Georgia football-Austin Peay game will air on ESPN+/SEC Network+. Clay Matvick, Chase Daniel and Madison Fitzpatrick will call the game. The game will not air over traditional television and will need to be streamed.

“I’m excited to get ready for Austin Peay , another home game, another home opportunity for our team. A lot of respect for this team. They played a good Middle Tennessee team and jumped on them and played really well, done a great job with their program. Been through some injuries last year that probably hurt them, but they’ve got a good group coming in to play us. Our guys had a really good practice yesterday. I thought we had good energy, enthusiasm. Made some corrections, and then worked on us and worked a little bit on Austin Peay as well. So, looking forward to this week.”

There is not yet a point spread for the game, which is not surprising given Austin Peay is a Football Championship Subdivision team. Georgia did not cover last week’s spread against Marshall.

“Twitchy, quick, disruptive, keep you off balance. Their defensive coordinator was at Tennessee Tech last year, he does a great job. They have guys that run to the ball really well, disruptive inside. They understand their job and their gap. It’s not as simple as just walking out there and saying, OK, well, you’ve got bigger and supposedly better players than these guys, just go run all over them. It’s not that simple. These guys are disruptive in what they do. They’re tied together. They play really hard. I always tell everybody, effort counts twice. If you play with great effort, it’s worth double the value.”

“Next step is to continue to gain confidence in trusting his offensive line for play action, shot plays, two minute for the half. I thought he did an excellent job of improvising when things weren’t there or there was a breakdown. And that was probably the best thing he did was take care of the ball, protect the ball, and make plays with his legs. But he continues to get better. The next step is to play with a little more confidence. I think each time you start playing games, you lose some of that anxiety.”

Georgia football injury report against Austin Peay