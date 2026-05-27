Georgia Bulldogs Game times and TV networks announced for Georgia football’s first 3 games The Bulldogs start their season at home against Tennessee State on Sept. 5. Georgia running back Nate Frazier reacts after a run for a 22-yard gain against Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Atlanta. The Bulldogs won 16-9. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Connor Riley 38 minutes ago Share

The SEC announced the game times and television information for Georgia’s first three games for the 2026 season. The Bulldogs open at home against Tennessee State on Sept. 5. That game will start at 3 p.m. and air on SEC+.

Georgia’s second game of the season is at home against Western Kentucky on Sept. 12. Kickoff is set for 12:45 p.m. on the SEC Network. The Bulldogs open SEC play on the road against Arkansas on Sept. 19. That game starts at noon and will air on ABC. Georgia should be one of the top teams in the country this coming season, as it brings back a number of key contributors from the 2025 team. Georgia was 12-2 last season and won the SEC. The Bulldogs lost their first game of the College Football Playoff. Gunner Stockton returns this season, as he looks to build upon what was a strong first season as the team’s starting quarterback.

The Bulldogs have a number of marquee games on the schedule, including three teams who participated in the College Football Playoff in 2025. Georgia hosts Oklahoma on Sept. 26, travels to Alabama on Oct. 10 and visits Ole Miss on Nov. 7.

Those game times will be announced either 13 days before kickoff or six days prior should the SEC elect to use that option. ESPN and its family of networks hold the broadcasting rights for the SEC. One new wrinkle with Georgia’s schedule this season is that the league has moved to a nine-game conference slate. Georgia’s only nonconference games are against Tennessee State, Western Kentucky and Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs play the Yellow Jackets in Athens on Nov. 28. “It’s going to be very interesting to look back this time next year (at) what the nine-game did, because there’s so many people that believe (with) your strength of schedule and all the numbers, well, you can play yourself into the playoffs, you’ve got another opportunity to play a great team,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said at the SEC Spring Meetings on Tuesday. The SEC also announced Tuesday it would have the penultimate week of the season be all conference games. Traditionally, schools have scheduled FCS or Group of Five games that weekend. Last year, Georgia played Charlotte the week before Georgia Tech. This season, the Bulldogs visit South Carolina before hosting the Yellow Jackets.

Week 1: Georgia-Tennessee State Game time: 3 p.m. ET Date: Sept. 5 Location: Athens TV: SEC+ Week 2: Georgia-Western Kentucky Game time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Date: Sept. 12 TV: SEC Network Location: Athens Week 3: Georgia-Arkansas Game time: Noon Date: Sept. 19