Georgia vs LIU start time shifted due to possible rain in Athens

Georgia baseball coach Wes Johnson finished his second season leading UGA to 43 wins. The NCAA Athens Regional is next. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA)

Georgia’s game vs. Long Island has shifted to 5:06 p.m., up from 7 p.m.

With rain looming heading into this weekend’s NCAA Athens Regional, Friday’s baseball game times will shift up to try and beat the inclement weather.

The first game of the day, Boston College-Liberty, will begin at 12:06 p.m.

Both games are scheduled to be broadcast on ESPN+, with Foley Field gates opening one hour before first pitch.

No time changes have been announced for the rest of the weekend as of yet.

Here’s the current schedule for the rest of the Athens Regional, hosted by the No. 3 national seed Bulldogs: