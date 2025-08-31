Georgia Bulldogs Gunner’s a runner: Stockton gives Georgia ‘extra element’ Leads team in rushing during rout of Marshall Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) reacts with Georgia wide receiver London Humphreys (16) after Stockton scored on a 13-yard touchdown run in the first half of their season opener against the Marshall at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, August 30, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Circumstances prevented Georgia junior quarterback Gunner Stockton from fully showing his ability as a runner before now. Stockton prepared the entire offseason to be the starter in 2025. This was the time to see what Bulldogs play-caller Mike Bobo could do to take advantage of Stockton’s running ability. The answer: plenty.

Stockton’s running was the most consistent part of Georgia’s offense against Marshall on Saturday. He ran for a team-high 73 yards on 10 carries with two touchdowns during the 45-7 victory at Sanford Stadium. “I had to look at myself and say, ‘Am I the running back here or is Gunner the running back?’” Georgia’s Nate Frazier joked. “I’m so proud of him.” Stockton converted fourth downs on two of his runs, including a 13-yard score. He was just too crafty and slippery for the Thundering Herd when carrying the ball. It won’t always be that way: Georgia coach Kirby Smart said choices made by the defense can determine how much Stockton tucks the ball and runs. One example of that came during Stockton’s first TD run. He pulled the ball and ran it because a defender sold out to stop the running back. A Marshall defender was waiting for Stockton, but he faked him out before running for a 13-yard score.

“The idea is if you can use the quarterback to run the ball, it adds an extra element and it makes it harder to stop the run,” Smart said. “You are seeing that across college football. Saw it last night in the Auburn game, the Georgia Tech game.

“Running the ball is easier than throwing the ball. But running the ball is easier in some conferences than others … When you have the extra element, it certainly helps, but you have to be smart about it.” Stockton made good decisions about when to run. He rushed for 32 yards on five scrambles and totaled 41 yards on designed runs. Stockton gained first downs or touchdowns on four of his carries and created favorable down-and-distance on three others. Stockton’s second touchdown went for 11 yards on third-and-one. Stockton’s passing wasn’t nearly as good as his running. Marshall nearly intercepted two of his passes after tipped balls. Stockton seemed reluctant to take shots downfield. He passed for 190 yards on 24 attempts, but that number was inflated by Zachariah Branch catching a pass one yard behind the line of scrimmage and running for a 47-yard touchdown. It may seem nitpicky to scrutinize Stockton’s passing after he totaled 190 yards in the air with two touchdowns in a little more than one half of work. But that’s how it goes for the starting quarterback of a team looking to win a national championship. The pressure is on Stockton to win big. “It was a different feeling when you know you’re starting, for sure,” Stockton said. “But it’s a dream come true. I enjoyed it.”

At the very least, the Bulldogs have a quarterback who can make plays with his legs again. Stetson Bennett did it while winning back-to-back national championships. Carson Beck didn’t run much while winning 24 of the 26 games he started and finished healthy. Beck transferred to Miami after last season. Smart named Bennett as his replacement over Ryan Puglisi. “People say, ‘Well, does (Stockton) have the fire, passion and energy?,” Smart said, repeating the team’s motto for this season. “If you compete against him in something, he does. He’s got a lot of fire, passion and energy. I think you saw it on some of his runs: How bad he wants it, how bad he competed. “There are things you can look back on this game and he can do better and make some (better) decisions. But I think everybody on the team loves the guy because he’s so genuine.” Stockton played his first meaningful snaps at Georgia when Beck suffered a shoulder injury near the end of the first one half of last year’s SEC championship game. The Bulldogs won that game. Stockton started against Notre Dame in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff. He was among the many Bulldogs who didn’t play well enough.

Now Bobo had an entire offseason to fashion an offense with Stockton as the starter. The Thundering Herd got a full taste of running ability that Stockton had shown in flashes before. Stockton ran free against Florida State in the 2024 Orange Bowl, but that was after Georgia was well on its way to a blowout victory against a diminished opponent. Stockton was emergency, mid-game replacement against Texas. Bobo had to abandon any ideas about featuring Stockton as a runner against Notre Dame when down-and-distance and game score constantly worked against the Bulldogs. So, the 2025 season opener was the first real chance to see what Bobo would do with Stockton’s running ability. The results were encouraging for the Bulldogs. Stockton kept Georgia’ offense moving his runs in the first half, then the Bulldogs busted the game open with two Stockton touchdown passes in the third quarter. That was the end of Stockton’s day. The Bulldogs scored on seven of 11 drives led by Stockton with six touchdowns. “Got us out of some negative plays,” Smart said. “There were too many times that we could have been sacked, but he escaped. He took care of the ball well. Made good decisions. Made good reads on his pulls.”