Atlanta Falcons Just for kicks: Falcons throttle Vikings, 22-6, behind Romo’s 5 field goals New kicker solidifies Falcons’ special teams and defense holds Minnesota out of end zone Atlanta Falcons place-kicker Parker Romo (39) celebrates a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

MINNEAPOLIS — The Falcons cobbled together some bone-rattling blocking, got a bushel full of sacks and got five field goals from their new kicker to down the Vikings, 22-6, on Sunday night at U.S. Bank Stadium. MINNEAPOLIS — The Falcons cobbled together some bone-rattling blocking, got a bushel full of sacks and got five field goals from their new kicker to down the Vikings, 22-6, on Sunday night at U.S. Bank Stadium. With the game in the balance, the Falcons overcame a holding penalty and Tyler Allgeier scored a 5-yard touchdown run with 3:22 left to cap a 12-play, 83-yard drive.

The Vikings’ last-ditch drive was stopped by rookie safety Xavier Watt’s first NFL interception. The Falcons improved to 1-1 on the season, and the Vikings dropped to 1-1. Kicker Parker Romo was 5-of-5 on field goals, including a 54-yarder in the fourth quarter that made it a two-score game. He was promoted from the practice squad as the team left kicker Younghoe Koo at home. The Falcons were held to 69 yards rushing in the season-opening loss against the Bucs. They came out determined to impose their will on the Vikings’ defense.

Bijan Robinson rushed 22 times for 143 yards and Allgeier has 16 for 76 yards and a touchdown.

The Falcons’ defense came through with six sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble. The Falcons held a 9-6 lead at halftime behind three field goals from Romo, who made field goals of 38 and 29 yards after the Falcons’ first two drives stalled in the red zone. The defense bowed up on 4th-and-1 and stopped the Vikings on their first possession. The Falcons got the ball at Minnesota’s 36 and drove down to the 11 before stalling. The Falcons forced a punt and were driving again, but Drake London had the ball punched out by Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson. Defensive back Theo Jackson recovered the football to stop drive. The Vikings then went on a 17-play drive that moved into the second quarter.

The Vikings were threatening to score the game’s first touchdown at the 1-yard line, but after a penalty for delay of game and two sacks, they had to settle for a 33-yard field goal. The Falcons were forced to punt. Rookie safety Billy Bowman came up with an interception at Minnesota’s 38. For the third time, the drive stalled in the red zone and Romo added a 33-yard field goal with 25 seconds left. The Vikings didn’t sit on the ball and took a shot to receiver Justin Jefferson. He got loose for 50 yards to get in field-goal range. Reichard made a 51-yarder. Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell went down with a left hamstring injury on the play before Jefferson’s long gainer, and he did not return. Dee Alford took over at left cornerback for Terrell in the third quarter. The Falcons forced a punt to start the third quarter and Romo added a second 33-yard field goal to make it 12-6 with 6:17 left in the third quarter. It was the Falcons’ fourth drive to stall in the red zone.