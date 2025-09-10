10 things you need to know about new Falcons kicker Parker Romo

Placekicker Parker Romo, pictured attempting a field goal for the Vikings on Nov. 24 in Chicago, will take over kicking duties for the Falcons today in Minnesota. Romo was 11-for-12 on field goals in four games for the Vikings last season. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AP 2024)

Atlanta leaves Younghoe Koo at home to try to improve at kicking position.

While Georgia was battling it out with Tennessee, Parker Romo, who was signed to the practice squad Tuesday, was promoted to the 53-man roster and will be the kicker when the Falcons (0-1) face the Vikings (1-0) at 8:20 p.m. Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Falcons, under the relative cloak of darkness provided by college football frenzy on Saturday, made a major roster move at the kicker position.

It’s the Falcons’ first of five prime-time games this season.

Younghoe Koo, who has been struggling since last season, was left at home and did not make the trip. Koo missed nine field goals last season, but the Falcons finally had enough — for now, at least — after he missed a 44-yard field goal that would have tied the game late against the Buccaneers last Sunday. The Falcons went on to lose, 23-20.

“I came in and did really well, and they decided to keep me here,” Romo said Thursday. “Now, I’m working as hard as I can to get on the field.”

Here are 10 things you need to know about Parker Romo: