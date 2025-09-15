Take Five: 5 quick takeaways from the Falcons’ win over the Vikings

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus (54) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Enter Parker Romo, who was the team’s choice as the kicker over Younghoe Koo, who missed the potential tying field goal last week as time expired.

With all the Falcons’ issues with kicking field goals, projecting them to win the game because of field goals was a long shot.

With all the Falcons’ issues with kicking field goals, projecting them to win the game because of field goals was a long shot.

Call Romo the hero — and give the defense a close second place — as the Falcons held on for a 22-6 win over the Minnesota Vikings in primetime on Sunday night. Call Romo the hero — and give the defense a close second place — as the Falcons held on for a 22-6 win over the Minnesota Vikings in primetime on Sunday night.

Romo had five field goals and the defense added six sacks and a couple of turnovers, helping the Falcons improve to 1-1.

Here are some quick takeaways from the Falcons’ victory: