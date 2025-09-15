Falcons’ report card: Four rookies on defense came through with big plays
Walker, Pearce provide pressure; Watts, Bowman get interceptions
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus (54) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
MINNEAPOLIS – The Falcons defense held the Vikings out of the end zone as they received major contributions for the four rookies who were taken in the draft.
Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. help put pressure on the quarterback, and nickel back Billy Bowman and safety Xavier Watts came up with interceptions to help the Falcons post a 22-6 victory over the Vikings at the always raucous U.S. Bank stadium.
“What we talked about over the offseason was those guys having significant roles for us,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “Whether if it was rushing or ball-hawking in the backfield. Both of those were on display today. I can’t say enough about those young guys and I can’t say enough what they’ve done… they are learning to play football every single day. Learning about this NFL life every single day. They are loving it and they are embracing it.”
Here’s a look at the Falcons’ report card from the season opener:
Quarterback
Michael Penix Jr. took care of the ball, but had four drives stall in the redzone. He completed 13-of-21 passes for 135 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He finished with a passer rating of 80.5. The Falcons were also a subpar 6-of-15 (40%) on third downs. He gets some credit for operating in somewhat efficiently in a hostile environment. Grade: C-plus
Running backs
Running Bijan Robinson got things started on the opening drive with a 25-yard run on the first play of the game. He pounded the Vikings early and Tyler Allgeier came on to finish them off in the fourth quarter. Robinson rushed 22 times for 143 yards. Allgeier had 16 carries for 76 yards and a 5-yard touchdown run. Grade: A
Wide receivers/tight ends
Wide receiver Drake London (shoulder) and Darnell Mooney (shoulder) were essentially decoys for most of the game. Kyle Pitts and Robinson had the most targets with five each. London got four targets, with two coming on the big late drive where he converted a first down-and-20 with a 21-yard gain. London had a ball knocked off of him by Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson for a fumble in the first quarter. Mooney, who missed the opener had two catches for 20 yards. Pitts had four catches for 37 yards and Charlie Woerner was a part of the solid blocking. Grade: B-minus
Offensive line
The Falcons averaged 5.6 yards per carry behind the offensive line that was looking for some vindication after a poor showing against the Bucs. They gave up three sacks and five quarterback hits. “I’m just really proud of our group,” All-Pro right guard Chris Lindstrom said. Give offensive coordinator Zac Robinson some credit for getting out of the Pistol in short yardage situations. Grade: A-minus
Defensive line
The Falcons defensive front had contributions across the board from David Onyemata, Brandon Dorlus and Zach Harrison. They stuffed the Vikings rushing attack as they picked up just 78 yards on 19 carries. Dorlus and Harrison were credited with 1.5 sacks. The also have five tackles for losses. Overall the Falcons had six sacks and 11 quarterback hits Grade: A
Linebackers
The unit was key to the victory by helping to stifle the run game and aiding with the pass rush. Jalon Walker had a sack and James Pearce Jr. had half a sack. Leonard Floyd had a sack. Inside linebackers Kaden Elliss and Divine Deablo each had four tackles. Grade: A
Secondary
Billy Bowman Jr. was in coverage when the Vikings converted on third and 6 to Jalen Nailor and on a third down-and-19 to Adam Thielen in the second quarter. He settled down, had an interception and nearly had a second. Watts came up with an interception late. A.J. Terrell suffered a hamstring injury late in the second quarter and did not return. Dee Alford took over for Terrell. “I wouldn’t necessarily say it was tough,” Alford told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Just being prepared. Just me still locking in and watching film with the guys like I’m a starter. So whenever my opportunity came up, I try my best to not to make it a drop off. Just being prepared and ready for the moment.” Grade: A.
Special teams
New kicker Parker Romo was 5-of-5 of his field goal attempts and the coverage units contained Minnesota’s dangerous return game. Bradley Pinion had a net of 43.7 yards on three punts and place one punt inside the 20. Mike Ford had two special teams tackles. Grade: A.
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
