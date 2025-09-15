Falcons’ report card: Four rookies on defense came through with big plays

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus (54) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

MINNEAPOLIS – The Falcons defense held the Vikings out of the end zone as they received major contributions for the four rookies who were taken in the draft.

Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. help put pressure on the quarterback, and nickel back Billy Bowman and safety Xavier Watts came up with interceptions to help the Falcons post a 22-6 victory over the Vikings at the always raucous U.S. Bank stadium.