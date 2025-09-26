Everything you need to know about No. 16 Georgia Tech at Wake Forest

No. 16 Georgia Tech takes its show on the road for the first time in nearly a full month when it plays at Wake Forest at noon Saturday on ESPN.

It’s family weekend at Wake Forest, where the Demon Deacons have not played since losing to North Carolina State on Sept. 11. Under first-year coach Jake Dickert, Wake Forest started 2-0 by beating Kennesaw State and Western Carolina, respectively.

“A big challenge for us, the biggest one of the year to this point,” Tech coach Brent Key said. “Hopefully, we can say that continually every single game, because they are. This is the first ACC road game for us. We’ve been at home for three straight weeks. So to be able to get on the road and go through all those things and the challenges that come with going on the road.

“We’ve got to be ready and be prepared. We’ve had a really good week of practice, excited to see these guys go out and play on Saturday.”

