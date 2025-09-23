No. 16 Georgia Tech looking to buck trend of losing to unranked ACC foes

“Every game’s gonna be a close game, that’s the way we look at it. Every game’s gonna be a four-quarter football game. We have to be prepared to play that way,” says Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

As the victories have piled up, so has national recognition. No longer will the Yellow Jackets be seen as underdogs.

Against unranked ACC opponents? The Yellow Jackets are 8-8. Not so great.

Under coach Brent Key , Georgia Tech is 7-1 against ranked ACC opponents. Which is great.

Off to its best start since 2014, Tech steps back into ACC play looking to start 2-0 in the conference for the first time since 2017. The Jackets got to this point by winning at Colorado and beating Gardner-Webb , Clemson and Temple at home, respectively.

“That was the message last week, that you’re gonna get 100 (percent) from everybody. We don’t have margin to let up. At all,” Key said. “Every game’s gonna be a close game, that’s the way we look at it. Every game’s gonna be a four-quarter football game. We have to be prepared to play that way.”

Key compared his program’s new challenge with David and Goliath — not that Tech is a Goliath by any means at this juncture, but that it’s always easier to get David fired up for the battle than it is Goliath.

That’s the challenge that lies in front of No. 16 Tech this week as it prepares to go on the road to face a league opponent not included in the national rankings. The Jackets also go into their battle against Wake Forest (2-1, 0-1 ACC) at noon Saturday with the added pressure of being ranked themselves, and as 14-point favorites.

As the victories have piled up, so has national recognition. No longer, at least until the end of November, will the Jackets be seen as underdogs.

“I love it. To be in this type of environment here at Georgia Tech, this is something we’ve craved for a long time, we’ve worked toward for a long time,” Key added. “There’s a lot of coaches on the staff that have experience in these types of times, when the pressure’s on. It’s a great feeling.

“I told the team Sunday, pressure is a privilege. It truly is. That means y’all have earned that. As they become used to it and accustomed to it, the outside noise starts to fade away then.”

Wake Forest will be playing its fourth game under first-year coach Jake Dickert. Dickert spent three seasons at Washington State and part of the 2021 season as the team's interim coach, where he went 23-20.

Dickert’s first Wake Forest team ranks 12th in the ACC in total offense, rushing defense, passing efficiency and scoring offense. The Demon Deacons, led by running back Demond Claiborne (247 yards, four touchdowns), are also 13th in passing offense and last in the ACC in red zone offense.