Georgia Tech football off to dream start through first four games

Four games into the 2025 season and No. 16 Georgia Tech couldn’t have asked for a much better start.
The Yellow Jackets (4-0, 1-0 ACC) have gotten a game-winning touchdown run from Haynes King, a game-winning field goal from Aidan Birr and two blowout wins to become one of 30 remaining undefeated teams. The 4-0 start is the first for Tech since 2014.
Here’s a closer look at what has transpired through the first third of Tech’s 2025 season:
So far, a lot of good
With what has become its calling card during the coach Brent Key era, Tech’s rushing attack has been humming.
The Jackets are rushing for 249.3 yards per game, good enough for 14th nationally and third in the ACC behind Florida State and Virginia, respectively. Tech has seen the emergence of a three-headed monster in the backfield with quarterback Haynes King (274) and running backs Jamal Haynes (290) and Malachi Hosley (219) all having at least 200 yards rushing already.
Tech is 3 yards from 1,000 for the season, is averaging 6.78 yards per rush and has two 300-yard rushing outings.
The offensive line is a big reason for those numbers, as well as Tech having allowed only three sacks. The Jackets also rank 18th nationally in total offense (492.3 yards per game), 23rd in passing efficiency (165.47) and 31st in scoring (38.8 points per game).
Individually, King, Haynes, Hosley, left tackle Ethan Mackenny, wide receiver Isiah Canion and right guard Keylan Rutledge have been standouts, according to Pro Football Focus. Linebackers Kyle Efford and Melvin Jordan IV, defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg, defensive end Amontrae Bradford and cornerback Daiquan White have been some of Tech’s top-graded defensive players.
No team is without its flaws, and that adage rings true for Tech.
Despite some of their positive offensive numbers, the Jackets have turned the ball over six times, which ranks 95th nationally, and those giveaways are a big part of Tech ranking 110th in turnover margin (minus-3). The Jackets also have been flagged 29 times, which puts them among the most highly penalized teams in the country.
Defensively, under the direction of first-year coordinator Blake Gideon, Tech has given up six first downs eight times when the opponent has gone for it on fourth down. Tech has allowed 155.3 rushing yards per game (85th nationally and 15th among ACC teams) and allowed 75 first downs (76th nationally).
Opponents also are converting 35.5% of third downs against Tech, which ranks ninth in the ACC.
The outlook
After four wins against teams who are a combined 7-9, Tech begins the second third of its season at noon Saturday when it plays at Wake Forest (2-1, 0-1 ACC). That matchup marks Tech’s first ACC road game and first road game as a nationally ranked opponent.
The next eight games for the Jackets are against teams who currently are a combined 17-11. Two of them, Virginia Tech (1-3, 0-0) and Boston College (1-2, 0-1), have losing records, and only one, No. 5 Georgia, is ranked and undefeated.
Tech has only three home games left, must go on the road for four more and then gets rival Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Nov. 28. Three games to circle (outside the season finale) could be Oct. 18 at Duke (2-2, 1-0), Oct. 25 at home against Syracuse (3-1, 1-0) and Nov. 1 at North Carolina State (3-1, 1-1).
Tech has only three home games left, must go on the road for four more and then gets rival Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Nov. 28. Three games to circle (outside the season finale) could be Oct. 18 at Duke (2-2, 1-0), Oct. 25 at home against Syracuse (3-1, 1-0) and Nov. 1 at North Carolina State (3-1, 1-1).
If the Jackets beat Wake Forest on Saturday, they would be 5-0 going into an off-weekend before hosting Virginia Tech (1-3, 0-0) on Oct. 11. Tech hasn’t been 6-0 since 2011.