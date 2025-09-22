Georgia Tech Georgia Tech football off to dream start through first four games A closer look at how the No. 16 Yellow Jackets got to 4-0, and what’s next for coach Brent Key’s team. Georgia Tech's rushing attack has been humming during the Brent Key era. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Four games into the 2025 season and No. 16 Georgia Tech couldn’t have asked for a much better start. The Yellow Jackets (4-0, 1-0 ACC) have gotten a game-winning touchdown run from Haynes King, a game-winning field goal from Aidan Birr and two blowout wins to become one of 30 remaining undefeated teams. The 4-0 start is the first for Tech since 2014.

Here’s a closer look at what has transpired through the first third of Tech’s 2025 season: So far, a lot of good With what has become its calling card during the coach Brent Key era, Tech’s rushing attack has been humming. The Jackets are rushing for 249.3 yards per game, good enough for 14th nationally and third in the ACC behind Florida State and Virginia, respectively. Tech has seen the emergence of a three-headed monster in the backfield with quarterback Haynes King (274) and running backs Jamal Haynes (290) and Malachi Hosley (219) all having at least 200 yards rushing already. Tech is 3 yards from 1,000 for the season, is averaging 6.78 yards per rush and has two 300-yard rushing outings.

The offensive line is a big reason for those numbers, as well as Tech having allowed only three sacks. The Jackets also rank 18th nationally in total offense (492.3 yards per game), 23rd in passing efficiency (165.47) and 31st in scoring (38.8 points per game).

Individually, King, Haynes, Hosley, left tackle Ethan Mackenny, wide receiver Isiah Canion and right guard Keylan Rutledge have been standouts, according to Pro Football Focus. Linebackers Kyle Efford and Melvin Jordan IV, defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg, defensive end Amontrae Bradford and cornerback Daiquan White have been some of Tech’s top-graded defensive players. RELATED Read more about the Yellow Jackets Reason(s) for concern No team is without its flaws, and that adage rings true for Tech. Despite some of their positive offensive numbers, the Jackets have turned the ball over six times, which ranks 95th nationally, and those giveaways are a big part of Tech ranking 110th in turnover margin (minus-3). The Jackets also have been flagged 29 times, which puts them among the most highly penalized teams in the country. Defensively, under the direction of first-year coordinator Blake Gideon, Tech has given up six first downs eight times when the opponent has gone for it on fourth down. Tech has allowed 155.3 rushing yards per game (85th nationally and 15th among ACC teams) and allowed 75 first downs (76th nationally). Opponents also are converting 35.5% of third downs against Tech, which ranks ninth in the ACC.