As Tech, UGA celebrate, a historic first for state’s Division I teams

Georgia and Georgia Tech shared an exceptional Saturday, scoring euphoric, last-second victories within hours of each other that immediately earned spots in both teams’ lengthy histories. As a same-day set judged for drama and meaning, Saturday’s wins for the Yellow Jackets and Bulldogs were quite arguably unprecedented in this century, and the previous one likely can’t offer too many rivals, either.

If you require a comparison, we’d propose Nov. 15, 2024, when No. 22 Tech clinched a tie for the ACC Coastal Division (which it ultimately won) by returning two interceptions for touchdowns in a 28-6 win over No. 19 Clemson in the afternoon at Bobby Dodd Stadium. (That win proved Tech’s most recent over Clemson until Saturday.) That evening in Athens, the No. 15 Bulldogs delivered a similarly decisive win over No. 9 Auburn (34-7) in its ultimately unsuccessful pursuit of the SEC East. But, for tension and soaring triumph, that day doesn’t hold a candle to Sept. 13, 2025. Said Tech coach Brent Key of his team’s 24-21 win over No. 12 Clemson that ended a nine-game losing streak to the Tigers, “What a day.”

UGA coach Kirby Smart of the No. 6 Bulldogs’ 44-41 overtime escape at No. 15 Tennessee said, “It was a great college football game.”

Both teams’ remaining nine regular-season games — not least of which is what could be the most anticipated Clean Old-Fashioned Hate edition since at least that 2014 season — will fully spell out what Saturday meant to UGA and Tech. But a day to cherish, and not only for the state’s headlining programs. For the first time in the state’s gridiron history, all seven of the state’s Division I teams — (in alphabetical order) Georgia, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Kennesaw State, Mercer and West Georgia — all claimed victories on the same day. Five won by one possession with the winning score in either the fourth quarter or overtime. The historic quality of the seven-team sweep should perhaps be muted. The state has fielded seven FBS or FCS teams only since the 2024 season, when the Wolves of West Georgia joined the Football Championship Subdivision from Division II. Regardless, Saturday was the first day in which all seven returned to their locker rooms victorious. The historic quality of the seven-team sweep should perhaps be muted. The state has fielded seven FBS or FCS teams only since the 2024 season, when the Wolves of West Georgia joined the Football Championship Subdivision from Division II. Regardless, Saturday was the first day in which all seven returned to their locker rooms victorious. Drama pulsed far beyond Bobby Dodd and Neyland stadiums.