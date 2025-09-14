As Tech, UGA celebrate, a historic first for state’s Division I teams
All 7 of the state’s FBS and FCS teams won Saturday, in games filled with tension and soaring triumph.
Georgia wide receiver London Humphreys celebrates after scoring a touchdown with 2:32 left in the game against Tennessee on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 44-41 in overtime to extend its winning streak over the Volunteers to nine games. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Georgia and Georgia Tech shared an exceptional Saturday, scoring euphoric, last-second victories within hours of each other that immediately earned spots in both teams’ lengthy histories.
As a same-day set judged for drama and meaning, Saturday’s wins for the Yellow Jackets and Bulldogs were quite arguably unprecedented in this century, and the previous one likely can’t offer too many rivals, either.
If you require a comparison, we’d propose Nov. 15, 2024, when No. 22 Tech clinched a tie for the ACC Coastal Division (which it ultimately won) by returning two interceptions for touchdowns in a 28-6 win over No. 19 Clemson in the afternoon at Bobby Dodd Stadium. (That win proved Tech’s most recent over Clemson until Saturday.)
That evening in Athens, the No. 15 Bulldogs delivered a similarly decisive win over No. 9 Auburn (34-7) in its ultimately unsuccessful pursuit of the SEC East.
But, for tension and soaring triumph, that day doesn’t hold a candle to Sept. 13, 2025.
Said Tech coach Brent Key of his team’s 24-21 win over No. 12 Clemson that ended a nine-game losing streak to the Tigers, “What a day.”
UGA coach Kirby Smart of the No. 6 Bulldogs’ 44-41 overtime escape at No. 15 Tennessee said, “It was a great college football game.”
Both teams’ remaining nine regular-season games — not least of which is what could be the most anticipated Clean Old-Fashioned Hate edition since at least that 2014 season — will fully spell out what Saturday meant to UGA and Tech.
But a day to cherish, and not only for the state’s headlining programs.
For the first time in the state’s gridiron history, all seven of the state’s Division I teams — (in alphabetical order) Georgia, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Kennesaw State, Mercer and West Georgia — all claimed victories on the same day. Five won by one possession with the winning score in either the fourth quarter or overtime.
The historic quality of the seven-team sweep should perhaps be muted. The state has fielded seven FBS or FCS teams only since the 2024 season, when the Wolves of West Georgia joined the Football Championship Subdivision from Division II. Regardless, Saturday was the first day in which all seven returned to their locker rooms victorious.
The historic quality of the seven-team sweep should perhaps be muted. The state has fielded seven FBS or FCS teams only since the 2024 season, when the Wolves of West Georgia joined the Football Championship Subdivision from Division II. Regardless, Saturday was the first day in which all seven returned to their locker rooms victorious.
Drama pulsed far beyond Bobby Dodd and Neyland stadiums.
In Statesboro, the Eagles gave back a two-touchdown lead in the second quarter to fall behind 34-31 to Jacksonville State going into the final quarter. There, en route to a career-high 128 rushing yards, running back O.J. Arnold scored the game-winning touchdown on a 6-yard run with 6:23 left in the fourth quarter for Georgia Southern’s first win of the season, a 41-34 victory.
In Statesboro, the Eagles gave back a two-touchdown lead in the second quarter to fall behind 34-31 to Jacksonville State going into the final quarter. There, en route to a career-high 128 rushing yards, running back O.J. Arnold scored the game-winning touchdown on a 6-yard run with 6:23 left in the fourth quarter for Georgia Southern’s first win of the season, a 41-34 victory.
Kennesaw State gave first-year coach Jerry Mack his first win as head Owl with a 27-13 win over FCS Merrimack at KSU’s Fifth Third Stadium. Defensive back JeRico Washington Jr. contributed seven tackles, two for loss. Also at home, Georgia State won easily over FCS Murray State, 37-21, for the first win of the season for coach Dell McGee’s team. Receiver Ted Hurst caught 10 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns.
In Macon, Mercer leveled its record at 1-1 by winning its Southern Conference opener over Wofford, a 22-21 win in which quarterback Braden Atkinson delivered a 6-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Miller early in the fourth quarter for the game-winner.
The day’s highest drama may have been reserved for Carrollton, where West Georgia improved to 3-0 by erasing a 15-point third-quarter deficit to beat East Tennessee State 35-31. Coach Joel Taylor’s team, which like Mercer is ranked in the top 25 of one of the two FCS polls, was led by running back Latrelle Murrell’s 116 rushing yards and 92 receiving yards with two touchdown receptions.
In Macon, Mercer leveled its record at 1-1 by winning its Southern Conference opener over Wofford, a 22-21 win in which quarterback Braden Atkinson delivered a 6-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Miller early in the fourth quarter for the game-winner.
The day’s highest drama may have been reserved for Carrollton, where West Georgia improved to 3-0 by erasing a 15-point third-quarter deficit to beat East Tennessee State 35-31. Coach Joel Taylor’s team, which like Mercer is ranked in the top 25 of one of the two FCS polls, was led by running back Latrelle Murrell’s 116 rushing yards and 92 receiving yards with two touchdown receptions.
Ken Sugiura is a sports columnist at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Formerly the Georgia Tech beat reporter, Sugiura started at the AJC in 1998 and has covered a variety of beats, mostly within sports.
Ken Sugiura is a sports columnist at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Formerly the Georgia Tech beat reporter, Sugiura started at the AJC in 1998 and has covered a variety of beats, mostly within sports.