Georgia Bulldogs Georgia ‘never quit,’ overcomes Tennessee in overtime Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half in an NCAA football game at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.

By Mike Griffith Updated 7 minutes ago link copied

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Georgia extended its rivalry win streak over Tennessee to nine games in a game filled with explosive plays and momentum shifts. The No. 6 Bulldogs got the 44-41 overtime win over the No. 15 Volunteers when Josh McCray powered in from the Vols’ 1-yard line on Georgia’s third offensive play of the overtime period.

Nate Frazier set up the Bulldogs’ winning score with a 21-yard run from the 25 on the first play of UGA’s overtime possession. McCray, a 240-pound transfer from Illinois, hammered the ball down to the 1-yard line on the next play before slamming into a pileup and extended the ball across the goal line. The Bulldogs’ defense had held Tennessee in check on its possession in overtime as the Vols settled for Max Gilbert’s 42-yard field goal that made it 41-38. Moments earlier, Gilbert had been in position to win the game in regulation, but his 43-yard field goal attempt sailed wide right, sending the game into overtime. “I’m really proud of this team,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said in his on-field interview with ABC. “Tennessee deserved to win this game, we didn’t play our best game, but these (Georgia) kids I got, they never quit.

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton, making his first true road start, was 23-of-31 passing for 304 yards and two touchdowns. Stockton also carried 13 times for 38 yards and a 6-yard touchdown that opened the Bulldogs’ scoring in the first quarter and tied the game 7-7.

“We had a lot of naysayers about Gunner,” Smart said, “he played his tail off today.” Indeed, it took a key moment from Stockton to get the game into overtime after Tennessee had built a 38-30 lead. Stockton connected with London Humphreys on a perfectly thrown 28-yard touchdown pass that the Vanderbilt transfer receiver hauled in over the shoulder while sliding to keep his feet in the end zone with 2:32 left to play. Stockton’s throw was pressure-packed, as he was facing a fourth-and-7 at the Tennessee 28 with the crowd roaring. There was just as much intensity on the next play as Georgia opted for the 2-point conversion attempt, looking to tie the game.

Receiver Zachariah Branch went in motion toward the center before quickly reversing field when the ball was snapped, breaking open into the corner of the end zone for a conversion catch that tied the game at 38-38. “These are games we practice for and dream of,” Stockton said, “and it was amazing.” Georgia appeared on the verge of seizing control in the third quarter after a see-saw first half that saw Tennessee dominate the first quarter in taking a 21-7 lead before the Bulldogs settled in to cut the lead to 21-17 at the half. The Bulldogs ran the ball through the heart of the Vols’ defense on its opening drive of the second half, taking their first lead of the game when McCray powered in from a yard out to make it 24-21 with 7:19 left in the third quarter. The Bulldogs ran the ball on 13 of the 14 plays on the touchdown drive, utilizing six different ball carriers, including Stockton, who ripped off a 14-yard run on a third-and-4 from the UGA 48.

It was classic smash-mouth football and the crowd of 101,915 was largely neutralized when former Buford High School star KJ Bolden picked off Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar on the ensuing drive at the Tennessee 30, setting up a 48-yard Peyton Woodring field goal that extended the lead to 27-21. That’s when things changed quickly, as Aguilar caught his second wind, connecting with Chris Brazzell ll on a 56-yard touchdown pass as the Vols reclaimed a 28-27 lead with seven seconds left in the third quarter. Brazzell, who had six receptions for 177 yards and three touchdowns, out-jumped Georgia cornerback Daniel Harris on the catch. Aguilar, who opened the game completing his first 14 passes for 213 yards and 2 touchdowns, finished 24-of-36 passing for 371 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Aguilar’s connection to Brazzell covered almost as many yards as the Vols had managed on the previous 20 plays (57 yards) going back to the first quarter.

Georgia answered on the ensuing drive, driving to the Tennessee 6-yard line before Stockton, under pressure, misfired and threw incomplete to set up a 24-yard Woodring field goal that put the Bulldogs up 30-28. The Vols’ offense, however, was back in rhythm, and it answered with another touchdown drive, this one capped by a 32-yard Aguilar touchdown pass to Braylon Staley that made it 35-30 with 11:01 left. Tennessee had the momentum, and moments later, the football back in the hands of Aguilar after Joshua Josephs delivered a blindside hit that separated Stockton from the football. Bryson Eason recovered the ball at the Georgia 24, and suddenly, it was the Bulldogs on the ropes with 8:21 left. Tennessee, however, turned conservative, running the football on three consecutive plays before settling for a 48-yard Max Gilbert field goal that extended the lead to 38-30 with 6:40 left.