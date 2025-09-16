Atlanta Falcons A quick look at Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers Falcons coach Raheem Morris says ‘they beat us last time,’ and now Atlanta hopes to return the favor on Sunday. Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is off to a slow start. He’s completed 53 of 90 passes (58.9%) for 482 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. (John Raoux/AP)

The Falcons needed to beat the Panthers to keep their faint playoff hopes alive in the 2024 regular-season finale. The Falcons needed to beat the Panthers to keep their faint playoff hopes alive in the 2024 regular-season finale. A Falcons win coupled with a Saints victory over the Bucs, and the Falcons would have gone to the playoffs with a 9-8 record. It didn’t matter because the Panthers defeated the Falcons 44-38 in overtime, and the Saints, who were leading for much of the game, lost to the Bucs.

Coming off a big road win, the Falcons (1-1) are set to face the Panthers (0-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. What the Falcons had to say after the 22-6 win over the Vikings “It’s a new year, new team, but, they beat us last time,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Monday. “Make no mistake about it, they beat us last time with their quarterback (Bryce Young) and this head coach (Dave Canales), this defensive coordinator (Ejiro Evero), and all those guys. A lot of guys I’ve got a lot of respect for. (We) look forward to playing them.” “It’s a new year, new team, but, they beat us last time,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Monday. “Make no mistake about it, they beat us last time with their quarterback (Bryce Young) and this head coach (Dave Canales), this defensive coordinator (Ejiro Evero), and all those guys. A lot of guys I’ve got a lot of respect for. (We) look forward to playing them.” The victory didn’t carry over into this season, as the Panthers have lost 26-10 to the Jaguars and 27-22 to the Cardinals. They were down 27-3 against the Cardinals before scoring 19 consecutive points to make the game look close. “It’s a new year, new team, but, they beat us last time,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Monday. The Falcons are set to face the Panthers on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Danny Karnik/AP)

The Falcons lost their season opener 23-20 to the Bucs and are coming off a gutsy 22-6 win over the Vikings on the road.

“It’s going to be a great game,” Morris said. “I can’t wait to get out there and do it. We’re going to go through our process, like we always do. Come up with our solutions. Come up with ideas. Go out there and try to execute it. Try to get another win.” Falcons’ Raheem Morris: ‘Those two young rushers set us off with a bunch of energy’ This will be the 61st regular-season meeting. The Falcons lead the series 37-23. The Panthers won the most recent meeting Jan. 5. The teams have split the series in each of the five past seasons. This will be the 61st regular-season meeting. The Falcons lead the series 37-23. The Panthers won the most recent meeting Jan. 5. The teams have split the series in each of the five past seasons. The Panthers will have a revamped offensive line after center Austin Corbett (left knee) and right guard Robert Hunt (left biceps) were injured against the Cardinals and are headed to injured reserve. Chandler Zavala replaced Hunt and Cade Mays took over at center. Parker Romo may have kicked his way off the unemployment line Young is off to a slow start. He’s completed 53 of 90 passes (58.9%) for 482 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. He has a passer rating of 79.4.

Running back Chuba Hubbard is the Panthers’ top rusher. He has 29 carries for 95 yards. He’s backed by Rico Dowdle and former Georgia standout Trevor Etienne. Running back Chuba Hubbard is the Panthers’ top rusher. He has 29 carries for 95 yards. He’s backed by Rico Dowdle and former Georgia standout Trevor Etienne. Rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who was the eighth overall pick in the NFL draft this year, is the top receiver, with 11 catches for 168 yards. Hubbard and Hunter Renfrow lead the team with two receiving touchdowns. 5 things we learned from Falcons’ win over Vikings The Falcons’ defense had a dominating performance against the Vikings, with six sacks, 11 quarterback hits and two interceptions. “The performance that just happened came from the (work) throughout the week,” Falcons defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro said. “I feel like if we take that same formula that we did (last) week to all of the weeks going forward, it will be very good for our success.” “The performance that just happened came from the (work) throughout the week,” Falcons defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro said. “I feel like if we take that same formula that we did (last) week to all of the weeks going forward, it will be very good for our success.”