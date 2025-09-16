A quick look at Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers

The Falcons needed to beat the Panthers to keep their faint playoff hopes alive in the 2024 regular-season finale.
The Falcons needed to beat the Panthers to keep their faint playoff hopes alive in the 2024 regular-season finale.
A Falcons win coupled with a Saints victory over the Bucs, and the Falcons would have gone to the playoffs with a 9-8 record. It didn’t matter because the Panthers defeated the Falcons 44-38 in overtime, and the Saints, who were leading for much of the game, lost to the Bucs.
Coming off a big road win, the Falcons (1-1) are set to face the Panthers (0-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
“It’s a new year, new team, but, they beat us last time,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Monday. “Make no mistake about it, they beat us last time with their quarterback (Bryce Young) and this head coach (Dave Canales), this defensive coordinator (Ejiro Evero), and all those guys. A lot of guys I’ve got a lot of respect for. (We) look forward to playing them.”
“It’s a new year, new team, but, they beat us last time,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Monday. “Make no mistake about it, they beat us last time with their quarterback (Bryce Young) and this head coach (Dave Canales), this defensive coordinator (Ejiro Evero), and all those guys. A lot of guys I’ve got a lot of respect for. (We) look forward to playing them.”
The victory didn’t carry over into this season, as the Panthers have lost 26-10 to the Jaguars and 27-22 to the Cardinals. They were down 27-3 against the Cardinals before scoring 19 consecutive points to make the game look close.
“It’s a new year, new team, but, they beat us last time,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Monday. The Falcons are set to face the Panthers on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Danny Karnik/AP)
The Falcons lost their season opener 23-20 to the Bucs and are coming off a gutsy 22-6 win over the Vikings on the road.
“It’s going to be a great game,” Morris said. “I can’t wait to get out there and do it. We’re going to go through our process, like we always do. Come up with our solutions. Come up with ideas. Go out there and try to execute it. Try to get another win.”
Rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who was the eighth overall pick in the NFL draft this year, is the top receiver, with 11 catches for 168 yards. Hubbard and Hunter Renfrow lead the team with two receiving touchdowns.
The Falcons’ defense had a dominating performance against the Vikings, with six sacks, 11 quarterback hits and two interceptions.
“The performance that just happened came from the (work) throughout the week,” Falcons defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro said. “I feel like if we take that same formula that we did (last) week to all of the weeks going forward, it will be very good for our success.”
“The performance that just happened came from the (work) throughout the week,” Falcons defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro said. “I feel like if we take that same formula that we did (last) week to all of the weeks going forward, it will be very good for our success.”
The Panthers’ defense is anchored by defensive tackle Derrick Brown, who played at Lanier High. He’s back after missing most of last season with a knee injury.
The Panthers also added defensive end Tershawn Wharton in free agency and have outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum, who played at Stephenson High. Wonnum had his first career interception Sunday against the Cardinals.
Lindstrom and Brown have had some major battles over the years.
“Derrick is back, and he’s probably one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL,” Lindstrom said. “We have a ton of respect for him, the way he plays, the hustle and effort he plays with. He’s an every-down player. Big challenge ahead for us.”
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.