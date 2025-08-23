The math is bleak in Atlanta United’s bid for spot in MLS playoffs

‘It’s more about us than it’s about them, and that’s what I say in every game,’ Five Stripes manager says.

It is 17 points below the playoff line. It has eight matches with 24 possible points remaining.

Any combination of opponent wins or draws for Chicago and the New York Red Bulls, who have 39 points, and Atlanta United losses or draws that total 8 points means the Five Stripes will miss the playoffs for the third time. If the results go against it, Atlanta United could be eliminated from the postseason next weekend in Nashville, Tennessee. There would be six matches remaining with nothing on the line.

Let the cipherin’ start Sunday against Toronto at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. None of the six teams below the playoff line in the East have been eliminated. Toronto is within that group.

“It’s more about us than it’s about them, and that’s what I say in every game,” Atlanta United manager Ronny Deila said. “So we need to perform at our best and do it over a longer time. Then the results will come.”

Flipping the standings, Atlanta United’s number to finish last in the Supporters’ Shield standings, and take the Wooden Spoon, is 7 points. There are seven teams with an 8-point spread between them trying to avoid that prize.