The math is bleak in Atlanta United’s bid for spot in MLS playoffs

Atlanta United’s math is simple.
It is 17 points below the playoff line. It has eight matches with 24 possible points remaining.
Any combination of opponent wins or draws for Chicago and the New York Red Bulls, who have 39 points, and Atlanta United losses or draws that total 8 points means the Five Stripes will miss the playoffs for the third time. If the results go against it, Atlanta United could be eliminated from the postseason next weekend in Nashville, Tennessee. There would be six matches remaining with nothing on the line.
Let the cipherin’ start Sunday against Toronto at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. None of the six teams below the playoff line in the East have been eliminated. Toronto is within that group.
“It’s more about us than it’s about them, and that’s what I say in every game,” Atlanta United manager Ronny Deila said. “So we need to perform at our best and do it over a longer time. Then the results will come.”
Flipping the standings, Atlanta United’s number to finish last in the Supporters’ Shield standings, and take the Wooden Spoon, is 7 points. There are seven teams with an 8-point spread between them trying to avoid that prize.
Atlanta United is far away from the playoffs but within arm’s reach of the Wooden Spoon because it is winless in its past 10 matches.
The Five Stripes might have to play without striker Emmanuel Latte Lath, who leads the team with seven goals, on Sunday because he has been dealing with several minor injuries that are preventing him from being 100%. Latte Lath didn’t feel comfortable sprinting during Friday’s session. Deila said Latte Lath’s availability will be determined Saturday.
“He’s a fantastic guy and is a good football player, but nobody’s is good enough to play when you’re 70% of your maximum,” Deila said.
Fullback Brooks Lennon, who suffered a shoulder injury at Colorado on Aug. 16, trained Friday and should be available.
Deila said that new signings Steven Alzate and Juan Berrocal likely are not yet 90 minutes fit.
“We need to be a little bit careful,” Deila said.
There weren’t updates on Matthew Edwards and Jay Fortune, but each could be seen Friday. Edwards did agility work with a trainer. Fortune, who is out for the season because of a foot injury, was seen walking without needing a scooter.