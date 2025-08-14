Report: Falcons to sign cornerback C.J. Henderson

Panthers cornerback C.J. Henderson (right) tackles Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage in 2021. In 49 career games over four seasons, Henderson has 162 tackles, 16 passes defended, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and one sack. (Jacob Kupferman/AP 2021)

Former first-round pick played for Jaguars, Panthers and Steelers.

Cornerback C.J. Henderson, a first-round NFL draft pick, is planning to sign with the Falcons pending a medical review, according to NFL Media.

Henderson was selected ninth overall by the Jaguars in the 2020 draft. He played with the Jaguars (2020-21), Panthers (2021-23) and Steelers (2024).