Atlanta Falcons

Report: Falcons to sign cornerback C.J. Henderson

Former first-round pick played for Jaguars, Panthers and Steelers.
Panthers cornerback C.J. Henderson (right) tackles Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage in 2021. In 49 career games over four seasons, Henderson has 162 tackles, 16 passes defended, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and one sack. (Jacob Kupferman/AP 2021)
By
1 hour ago

Cornerback C.J. Henderson, a first-round NFL draft pick, is planning to sign with the Falcons pending a medical review, according to NFL Media.

Henderson was selected ninth overall by the Jaguars in the 2020 draft. He played with the Jaguars (2020-21), Panthers (2021-23) and Steelers (2024).

Henderson, 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, has played in 49 games and made 32 starts. He played at Florida in college.

The Falcons selected A.J. Terrell with the 16th pick in the 2020 draft.

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

Falcons vs. Panthers -- Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021

