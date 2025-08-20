Atlanta Braves Braves Report: Premature realignment anxiety Plus: A new outfielder and prospects on the move

Hey y’all. Big comeback last night. Hurston Waldrep on the mound tonight.

Things are looking up! TONIGHT’S MATCHUP Hurston Waldrep, mid-gem in Cleveland. Rubber match with the White Sox? Rubber match with the White Sox. 📺 How to watch: First pitch from Truist Park arrives at 7:15 p.m. Watch on FanDuel Sports.

⚾ The probable starters: Hurston Waldrep (3-0, 1.02) vs. Aaron Civale (3-8, 4.88)

📝 The scouting report: No Braves player has more than a few at-bats against Civale, but Ronald Acuña Jr. and Sean Murphy are both 1-for-2 with a homer in their careers. If you hadn’t noticed, Waldrep is a whole new pitcher in his latest stint with Atlanta. He’s coming off a two-hitting outing against the Guardians. MAN(FRED)SPLAINING Can we take a break from our usual coverage to talk big picture theoreticals? Good. 😬 Here’s the situation: MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred recently popped up on ESPN. Naturally, the broadcasters asked him about a lot of stuff.

Unnaturally, Manfred was pretty forthcoming — especially in terms of potential expansion teams and what they might mean for everyone else. To wit: “I think if we expand, it provides us with an opportunity to geographically realign. I think we could save a lot of wear and tear on our players in terms of travel.” He also said the playoff format could see (yet another) reconfiguration. 😬 But let’s not skip over that first part: Realignment?! Well then.

MLB is certainly no stranger to the concept. It feels like the Brewers and Astros bounce between leagues every few years. Heck, the Braves used to play in the National League West. But when that concept is brought up in connection with expansion — and Nashville, Tennessee, is (probably) one of those expansion cities? 😬 That should be reasonably concerning for the fine folks of Atlanta. Say the league eventually adds two teams. That makes 32. Common sense suggests the subsequent realignment would look something like eight divisions with four teams apiece. And if we’re going regional …

Will the Braves end up lumped with, like, the rudderless Marlins, the homeless Rays and a new team from Nash-Vegas? Yeesh. No thanks, Rob. THE REAL QUESTION If you could create a dream division for the Braves, who are you including? I’m sticking with the Mets and Phillies — too much hatred to let go of. But not sure the Marlins and Nationals make the cut. Shoot me an email with your best (or most outlandish) ideas.

THE DEAL WITH JAKE FRALEY Looks like a ballplayer to me. Atlanta raised a few eyebrows by adding veteran outfielder Jake Fraley on Tuesday, shortly after his release from the Reds. Fraley’s recent stats, per the AJC’s Gabe Burns: He’s hitting .232 with a .719 OPS in 67 games this year.

Over his seven-year career, he’s slashed .247/.333/.403.

Injuries have slowed him this season, but he stole 20 and 21 bases in 2023 and 2024, respectively. At least moderately intriguing, no? He’s slated to join the club Friday.

With Acuña back in the lineup and Jurickson Profar and Michael Harris II suddenly scorching hot, don’t expect him to get a ton of playing time. But there’s no harm in taking a look-see at some potential depth. Said manager Brian Snitker: “It’s getting a guy that you’re looking ahead. Get him in the system and see how he may be a part of ’26. I always liked the guy. I think he’s very talented. He can run. He’s a good outfielder. Evidently, he just didn’t fit in (the Reds’) mix. But he’s a talented guy.” DOWN ON THE FARM A couple big name prospects got promotions recently — and I’d say their debuts went pretty well. 1️⃣ Tate Southisene, Atlanta’s recent first-round draft pick, joined Single-A Augusta. The 18-year-old shortstop went 1-for-4 with a clutch two-RBI single.

2️⃣ Infielder David McCabe — who hit .409 in Columbus last week — made his debut with Triple-A Gwinnett. And hit a homer. McCabe, 25, has played both first and third base and is hitting .285 with 11 home runs this season. He could be one to watch come September, especially if Austin Riley’s injury keeps lingering. On the non-Braves front: The Pirates are reportedly set to call up Bubba Chandler — a North Oconee High grad and baseball’s top pitching prospect — to make his big league debut on Friday. PHOTO OF THE DAY Job done, bat. Now get out of my sight. Profar (seen here celebrating Tuesday’s two-run homer) appears to have found some swagger. The rest of the Braves lineup, too.