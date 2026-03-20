Atlanta Braves

Test your knowledge of Atlanta Braves history in the season’s first quiz

The quiz largely deals with Braves-related opening day trivia.
Braves legend Dale Murphy (right) chats with new Braves manager Walt Weiss during batting practice before the team's spring-training game vs. Toronto March 5, 2026 at CoolToday Park in North Port, Florida. (AJC photo by Ken Sugiura)
Braves legend Dale Murphy (right) chats with new Braves manager Walt Weiss during batting practice before the team's spring-training game vs. Toronto March 5, 2026 at CoolToday Park in North Port, Florida. (AJC photo by Ken Sugiura)
By AJC Sports
52 minutes ago

As the Atlanta Braves make their final preparations in spring training in North Port, Florida, for the regular season, hope springs eternal about the possibilities under new manager Walt Weiss.

Spring brings change, and there the biggest move was Weiss succeeding longtime skipper Brian Snitker following last season.

The Braves are hoping for better injury luck after they were hit with several last season.

The season opener is Friday, March 27 at Truist Park against the Kansas City Royals, with hopes for a bounceback season.

While the Braves get ready for the season, you can test your skills at Braves trivia, starting with 10 fun and engaging questions.

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From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

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