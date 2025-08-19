Braves add veteran outfielder Jake Fraley

The Braves added to their outfield depth Tuesday, claiming former Reds outfielder Jake Fraley.
Fraley, 30, was designated for assignment two days ago. He hit .232 with a .719 OPS in 67 games for the Reds, his playing time limited by injuries and a crowded Reds outfield. He’s slashed .247/.333/.403 over a seven-year career with the Mariners and Reds.
He doesn’t offer much pop, hitting a career-best 15 homers in 2023, but his speed and defense has been valuable.
The Braves acquired him to see if he could serve a future role on the roster. He’s arbitration eligible for the third time this winter, so the team could keep him if it desired. The team’s starting outfield is set with Michael Harris II, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Jurickson Profar, but perhaps Fraley can prove worthy of a bench spot.
Fraley will join the team Friday. The Braves will make a corresponding move then.
“It’s getting a guy that you’re looking ahead,” manager Brian Snitker said. “Get him in the system and see how he may be a part of ’26. I always liked the guy. I think he’s very talented. He can run. He’s a good outfielder. Evidently, he just didn’t fit in their mix. But he’s a talented guy.”
Fraley can play all three outfield spots. He has just four stolen bases this season, but he’s been effective there in past years. He had consecutive seasons stealing 20 and 21 bases, respectively, in 2023-24.
The Braves currently have utilityman Eli White as their fourth outfielder, though he can also play in the infield. Their depth hasn’t been as strong as some other recent seasons, but perhaps Fraley proves himself someone worth carrying into spring training next February.
