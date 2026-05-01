Travel packages available for Andruw Jones’ Hall of Fame induction in July

Braves legend Andruw Jones is one of three players who will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, on July 26. (Curtis Compton/AJC 2016)

The Atlanta Braves legend will be inducted along with Carlos Beltran and Jeff Kent.

The Atlanta Braves legend will be inducted along with Carlos Beltran and Jeff Kent.

The travel group Sports Travel and Tours is offering packages to attend the 2026 Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony — which will feature former Braves outfielder Andruw Jones — in Cooperstown, New York, on July 26.

There are three packages available, including the “Gold Glove,” which features lodging in Cooperstown, a Hall of Fame autographed baseball, upgraded VIP seating for the induction ceremony, admission to “The Road to Cooperstown Live” event and daily motor coach transportation. Travel packages to Oneonta, New York, and Albany, New York, are also available.