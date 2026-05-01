Atlanta Braves

Travel packages available for Andruw Jones’ Hall of Fame induction in July

The Atlanta Braves legend will be inducted along with Carlos Beltran and Jeff Kent.
Braves legend Andruw Jones is one of three players who will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, on July 26. (Curtis Compton/AJC 2016)
Braves legend Andruw Jones is one of three players who will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, on July 26. (Curtis Compton/AJC 2016)
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40 minutes ago

The travel group Sports Travel and Tours is offering packages to attend the 2026 Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony — which will feature former Braves outfielder Andruw Jones — in Cooperstown, New York, on July 26.

There are three packages available, including the “Gold Glove,” which features lodging in Cooperstown, a Hall of Fame autographed baseball, upgraded VIP seating for the induction ceremony, admission to “The Road to Cooperstown Live” event and daily motor coach transportation. Travel packages to Oneonta, New York, and Albany, New York, are also available.

A native of Curaçao, Jones played 12 seasons with the Braves and won 10 straight Gold Glove awards from his position in center field. He was a five-time All-Star and finished his career with 434 home runs and 1,289 RBIs.

Jones is scheduled to be inducted alongside Carlos Beltran — that duo was elected by the Baseball Writers Association of America. Jeff Kent will also be enshrined after being selected by the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee. Joe Buck will be the recipient of the Ford C. Frick Award for broadcasting excellence, and Paul Hoynes is the winner of the BBWAA Career Excellence Award for baseball writing.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is the Atlanta Braves beat writer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

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