Braves’ Austin Riley still feeling discomfort as potential return stalls
Atlanta third baseman has been out since Aug. 2 with abdominal pain.
Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley has spent a lot more time on the injured list in 2024 and 2025 than he did in 2021-23, when he missed just eight games total. Riley is on the injured list with abdominal pain. (Scott Marshall/AP)
Braves third baseman Austin Riley (abdomen) experienced soreness while working out Tuesday and will be evaluated by doctors Wednesday, manager Brian Snitker said.
Riley hasn’t played since leaving the MLB Speedway Classic in Bristol, Tennessee, on Aug. 2 with lower abdominal pain. It was the second time since early July that Riley required time on the injured list because of an abdominal issue.
It’s been a trying process for Riley. He began amping up on-field activities last week, but the discomfort hasn’t subsided. He was working out on the field Monday and told reporters he was “getting there,” but Tuesday’s developments indicate it will be a while before Riley returns to the field.
“He did the running, and it didn’t go great,” Snitker said. “He’s going to be looked at again by the doctors (Wednesday). The diving part, if he’d have to do that, he’s still feeling it. The doctors are going to check him out. But it wasn’t what we wanted after doing it.
“We’ll know more (Wednesday) once the doctor gets his hands on him again. But there’s not a reason to push him to play and risk further injury to something else.”
Riley has endured a disappointing season in which he’s had a .737 OPS in 102 games. He’s had multiple IL stints over the past two years after missing eight games total from 2021-23.
The Braves have turned to rookie Nacho Alvarez Jr. in Riley’s absence, but he hasn’t produced offensively (.618 OPS). This is essentially an audition for Alvarez as a potential utilityman on the 2026 roster.
Regardless of how the rest of this season develops, Riley will hope to rebound mightily next year. He’s one of the faces of the Braves’ franchise, signed for $22 million annually through the 2032 season with a club option for 2033.
The Braves (56-69) aren’t mathematically eliminated, but it’d take a borderline miraculous run for the team to reach the postseason for the eighth consecutive season.
Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.
