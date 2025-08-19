Braves’ Austin Riley still feeling discomfort as potential return stalls

Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley has spent a lot more time on the injured list in 2024 and 2025 than he did in 2021-23, when he missed just eight games total. Riley is on the injured list with abdominal pain. (Scott Marshall/AP)

Riley hasn’t played since leaving the MLB Speedway Classic in Bristol, Tennessee, on Aug. 2 with lower abdominal pain. It was the second time since early July that Riley required time on the injured list because of an abdominal issue.

Braves third baseman Austin Riley (abdomen) experienced soreness while working out Tuesday and will be evaluated by doctors Wednesday, manager Brian Snitker said.

It’s been a trying process for Riley. He began amping up on-field activities last week, but the discomfort hasn’t subsided. He was working out on the field Monday and told reporters he was “getting there,” but Tuesday’s developments indicate it will be a while before Riley returns to the field.

“He did the running, and it didn’t go great,” Snitker said. “He’s going to be looked at again by the doctors (Wednesday). The diving part, if he’d have to do that, he’s still feeling it. The doctors are going to check him out. But it wasn’t what we wanted after doing it.

“We’ll know more (Wednesday) once the doctor gets his hands on him again. But there’s not a reason to push him to play and risk further injury to something else.”

Riley has endured a disappointing season in which he’s had a .737 OPS in 102 games. He’s had multiple IL stints over the past two years after missing eight games total from 2021-23.