Atlanta Braves Braves complete comeback this time, overcome six-run deficit to defeat White Sox Once down 10-4, Braves rally to win, 11-10

By Gabriel Burns Updated 57 minutes ago link copied

The Braves vs. White Sox series has been disgustingly interesting. It’s been littered with pitching malfunctions and chaotic innings. It’s had furious comebacks. It’s had homers. It’s had errors and failed bunts. Before the season, this matchup wasn’t supposed to be so competitive. One team expected to be in the gutter, but the other anticipated competing for a championship. Alas, the two clubs have produced a couple of dragged-out affairs at Truist Park that would sicken any pitching coach.

One night after failing to complete a comeback, the Braves overcame a 10-4 deficit to defeat the White Sox 11-10 on Tuesday. They scored seven runs across the seventh and eighth innings. And so they were spared the embarrassment of consecutive home losses to one of the five teams that possesses a worse record than them. The win was secured by rookie catcher Drake Baldwin’s two-out RBI single to right in the eighth inning that scored two runs. “I felt really good with him in that situation,” manager Brian Snitker said. “I feel good with him up in any kind of run-producing situation. It’s a good at-bat, calm at-bat, confident.” Baldwin is in a fierce competition with Brewers standout Isaac Collins for Rookie of the Year honors. These moments help his case.

The backstop, who’s hitting .278 with a .799 OPS, swatted a pitch from Chicago reliever Steven Wilson to right field, where Mike Tauchman’s diving catch attempt fell short. Tauchman was visibly frustrated as two Braves scored.

“All year (Baldwin) has been really impressive,” Braves first baseman Matt Olson said. “Behind the dish, at the plate, the way he carries himself. He wants to learn. It reminds me a lot of when (outfielder Michael Harris II) came up (in 2022). Just a seamless fit. There are a lot of guys around the league who’ve played the game before, including myself, when you come up and things just move a little quick on you. You watch them, you watch Baldy play the game, you watch (Harris) his rookie year, you never really saw that.” Olson made further history Tuesday, playing in his 746th consecutive game. He passed Pete Rose for the fourth-longest streak to start in the divisional era. He set the Braves’ high mark when he passed Dale Murphy last week. “I always tell him, anybody can stand at first,” Harris said, smiling. “He does a good job every day coming in and wanting to be in that lineup. There’s not a time he doesn’t want to be in the lineup, even after we’ve clinched and he had a little bit to drink. He was in the lineup the next day. He wants to be in the lineup and produce for the team, and that’s what I love about him.” In another positive development, Harris homered again, extending his hitting streak to 12 games. It’s the longest active streak in the National League and equals the second-best run of his career (15 games is his best). Whatever the win-loss results, Harris’ reemergence has been the story of the second half. “It honestly feels like he’s going to hit a homer every time he comes to the plate,” Baldwin said. “You just know something cool is going to happen.”

Harris almost spoiled his night, though, with a questionable decision. Two at-bats before Baldwin’s heroics, Harris attempted a surprise bunt with the bases loaded. It backfired when the White Sox easily recorded an out at home plate. Snitker was surprised. Harris said he felt that was the right decision but poorly executed. “Everything in my head worked a lot better,” he said. The splendid center fielder atoned for his mistake in the ninth when he made an outstanding sliding catch to end the game. Harris’ defense, even when he slumped offensively, has remained among the game’s best. “You know he’s coming with energy, some questionable color choices (laughs), but for real, one of the best center fielders I’ve seen play,” Olson said. “I was yelling at (second baseman) Ozzie (Albies) to go get that ball because I thought (Harris) was going to be too deep and I thought it was going to drop in. And then he came flying in with a great catch.” Outfielder Jurickson Profar is looking like the player the Braves envisioned when they signed him to a three-year, $42 million contract last winter. He homered off White Sox starter Shane Smith, his third home run of the series and fourth homer in three games. He had a 1.085 OPS in 17 games this month entering the night.