Harris provides heroic hit, bullpen slams door in Braves’ sweep of Pirates

It was already wet, but Michael Harris II made it rain anyway.
Harris delivered a bases-clearing, pinch-hit double in the seventh inning Sunday, a ball scorched 109 mph off the bat that sailed through the precipitation and all the way to the wall for what turned out to be the game-winning hit in a 3-2 Braves’ victory over the Pirates.
Pulled from Friday’s win with back pain and held out of the lineup Saturday, Harris came off the bench and hit his ninth double of the season. The Braves had two hits to that point, and just one since the second inning.
It was the second heroic pinch hit of the season for Harris, who gave the Braves the lead with a two-run pinch-hit double against the Phillies on April 24 at Truist Park. This time, Harris’ heroics earned the Braves a three-game sweep of the Pirates.
The Braves (45-21) were within striking distance because starter Bryce Elder had held the Pirates to two runs over six innings, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out four. Elder threw 88 pitches (55 for strikes) and his ERA went from 2.63 to 2.66.
Reynaldo López (3-1) pitched a 1-2-3 seventh, then was lifted with one out in the eighth after giving up a single and a walk. Tyler Kinley got a pop out to shortstop and, after a walk, a grounder to first off the bat of Pirates cleanup hitter Ryan O’Hearn.
Didier Fuentes allowed a lead-off, first-pitch double in the ninth to pinch hitter Brandon Lowe, then an infield single with one out to put runners at the corners. Jared Triolo popped up to second and Endy Rodríguez struck out, giving Fuentes his first career save.
Elder’s sixth pitch of the game, a 3-2 slider, was hit into the right field seats by Spencer Horwitz.
In the third, Elder walked the first two hitters he faced before Horwitz’s swinging bunt came to a dead stop on the third-base chalk. Nick Gonzales rolled into a 6-4-3 double play, allowing a run to score and giving the Pirates a 2-0 lead.
The Pirates (34-32) used reliever Mason Montgomery to begin Sunday’s game, and Austin Riley struck out against him, leaving the bases loaded in the first. Bubba Chandler took over from there and was dominant.
The righty from North Oconee High School was cruising into the sixth having allowed only a single to Sandy León (who broke an 0-for-30 slump with the hit) before retiring 13 in a row. But trouble began brewing in the seventh when third baseman Tyler Callihan’s throwing error allowed Dominic Smith to reach, then Mike Yastrzemski and Jorge Mateo walked to load the bases.
Evan Sisk came out of the bullpen to face Harris, and the sidearm-throwing lefty served up a regrettable 0-1 sinker.