Atlanta Braves Harris provides heroic hit, bullpen slams door in Braves’ sweep of Pirates Pinch hitter Michael Harris II hits a two-run double in the seventh inning. Braves pitcher Bryce Elder delivers to a Pirates batter during the first inning Sunday, June 7, 2026, in Atlanta. Elder had held Pittsburgh to two runs over six innings, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out four. (Erik S. Lesser/AP)

By Chad Bishop 39 minutes ago Share

It was already wet, but Michael Harris II made it rain anyway. Harris delivered a bases-clearing, pinch-hit double in the seventh inning Sunday, a ball scorched 109 mph off the bat that sailed through the precipitation and all the way to the wall for what turned out to be the game-winning hit in a 3-2 Braves’ victory over the Pirates.

Pulled from Friday’s win with back pain and held out of the lineup Saturday, Harris came off the bench and hit his ninth double of the season. The Braves had two hits to that point, and just one since the second inning. It was the second heroic pinch hit of the season for Harris, who gave the Braves the lead with a two-run pinch-hit double against the Phillies on April 24 at Truist Park. This time, Harris’ heroics earned the Braves a three-game sweep of the Pirates. The Braves (45-21) were within striking distance because starter Bryce Elder had held the Pirates to two runs over six innings, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out four. Elder threw 88 pitches (55 for strikes) and his ERA went from 2.63 to 2.66. Reynaldo López (3-1) pitched a 1-2-3 seventh, then was lifted with one out in the eighth after giving up a single and a walk. Tyler Kinley got a pop out to shortstop and, after a walk, a grounder to first off the bat of Pirates cleanup hitter Ryan O’Hearn.

Didier Fuentes allowed a lead-off, first-pitch double in the ninth to pinch hitter Brandon Lowe, then an infield single with one out to put runners at the corners. Jared Triolo popped up to second and Endy Rodríguez struck out, giving Fuentes his first career save.