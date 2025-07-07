What’s the longest putt you’ve ever made?

I’m not an avid golfer, but mine can’t be more than like 10 feet. And it definitely wasn’t a 64-footer to win an otherwise miserable and rain-soaked U.S. Open.

We all stand in awe of J.J. Spaun — even if we didn’t know who he was before the tournament started.

KICKING THINGS OFF

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

The Club World Cup arrives at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this afternoon, with Los Angeles FC (the MLS team) taking on Chelsea (the English Premier League blue blood).

Weird, right?

And even with the start of local action just hours away, there seems to be a fair bit of confusion about what, exactly, is going on. So how about we attempt to elucidate things?

Is this the World Cup? Nope, that’s next summer. But the two are connected. Sort of.

FIFA runs the “regular” World Cup, which pits nation against nation. A couple of decades back, it decided it could also be lucrati…, I mean, fun to hold a similar tournament featuring teams from professional confederations all across the globe.

The 32 competing squads already vie for their respective league championships (and continental titles), so the idea here is to crown a sort of champion of champions. Or whatever other cliche you prefer.

🧐 Doug Roberson, AJC soccer writer extraordinaire, offers more detail (and answers more questions) here.

OK, cool. So Atlanta’s hosting a match? Six, actually.

After today’s LAFC-Chelsea opener (3 p.m. on TBS and some streaming platform called DAZN), the schedule at Mercedes-Benz looks like this:

Inter Miami (MLS) vs. FC Porto (Portugal) at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Manchester City (England) vs. Al Ain (United Arab Emirates) at 9 p.m. Sunday.

Round of 16 matches on June 29 and July 1.

A quarterfinal match on July 5.

🧐 The tournament final is set for July 13 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Here’s a little more intel on the six teams competing in Atlanta.

So it’s going to be insane around town, right? Eh … not so much.

There will be crowds, sure, and they’re taking things like security mighty seriously. But tickets remain available for the matches — and it’s unclear just how much top European clubs (and their fans) are buying in to this thing.

Think of it as more of a warmup for the “real” World Cup, not an opening round.

“We’ll get to do this on the same kind of cadence: a match every three days on natural grass in the building. That’s something we’ll do next summer,” said Adam Fullerton, Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s vice president of operations.

“So you can’t say that we’re not getting good reps out of this one this summer, but they are two very different events.”

THE WEEKEND, BY THE NUMBERS

Credit: Mike Stewart/AP Credit: Mike Stewart/AP

28: That’s how many Rockies batters Braves starters Spencer Strider and Grant Holmes struck out in the final two games of a weekend series at Truist Park.

It’s the most ever in back-to-back games by a pair of Braves starters.

During Sunday’s 10-1 loss (we won’t talk about the bullpen … or the offense), Holmes became just the fourth pitcher in franchise history to record 15 strikeouts in a game.

After failing to sweep lowly Colorado, the Braves are now 31-39. They get a day off before the division-leading Mets come calling Tuesday.

25.5: That was the Atlanta Dream’s average margin of victory over the weekend.

Allisha Gray scored a career-high 32 in Sunday’s 89-56 drubbing of Washington.

During Friday night’s 88-70 win over Chicago, Brittney Griner moved to No. 2 on the WNBA’s career blocks list.

Rhyne Howard also became the fastest player in league history to make 300 3-pointers.

The Dream now sit at 8-3 — the third-best record in the WNBA — heading into a Tuesday night visit with the defending champion New York Liberty.

WEEKEND WONDERPERSON

Credit: Courtesy photo Credit: Courtesy photo

Any of the folks listed right above could’ve taken today’s honors. But the winner is Craig Estep.

My dad.

I won’t belabor things, but I did neglect to write about him in our recent Father’s Day Sports Memory Extravaganza. Which my wife made me feel bad about.

So here’s to the guy who introduced me to sports, always stayed until the final out and still knows how to sweet-talk an unsuspecting usher.

May many more years of Falcons tailgates and angry, misspelled text messages about the Braves bullpen lie ahead.

THE NAME GAME

Last week, as part of our discussion about the push to bring the NHL to Forsyth County, I asked y’all to suggest nicknames for the would-be team.

You did not disappoint. A few submissions, in alphabetical order:

The Flaming Thrashers (respect your history, kids)

The Forsyth Sith (a “Star Wars” tongue twister)

The Frozen Peaches (sure, why not!)

The Shiners (as in moonshiners. And, you know, black eyes.)

The Silverbacks (R.I.P., Willie B.)

😄 And, finally, my personal favorite: The Cumming Attractions.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Kate Awtrey-King for the AJC Credit: Kate Awtrey-King for the AJC

Bo Blanchard, a Columbus native and senior at Augusta University, spent his weekend running away with the Georgia Amateur Championship. Which is a golf tournament.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

I was nervous all day, but it was good nerves. I was just kind of excited and definitely had a lot of adrenaline all day. - Blanchard on his mindset during the final round

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of Sports Daily. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.

Until next time.