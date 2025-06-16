Outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.

This annual inclusion comes with a caveat in 2025. Acuña has played in only 21 games so far, yet he’s been perhaps baseball’s best player over that stretch.

Despite his late start, Acuña has assembled a legitimate All-Star case already. He’s hit .390 with a 1.179 OPS, collecting seven homers and 13 RBIs in that time.

This would be his fifth All-Star game.

“It would be incredible,” Acuña said via team interpreter Franco Garcia. “It would be completely different than the other ones I’ve been to, being here at home. I really hope I get to participate in it and if I do, I’m going to enjoy it to the max.”

There are plenty of outfield options for the NL. Pete Crow-Armstrong has been the breakout player of the year in Chicago. Arizona’s Corbin Carroll has rebounded from a disappointing 2024 and looks like the face-of-the-franchise talent he’s proved to be. Kyle Tucker, in his walk year, has been sensational for the Cubs.

James Wood, the prize of Washington’s rich return in the Juan Soto deal, looks like the next great National. Fernando Tatis Jr. had cooled recently but has been fantastic for a Padres team that has maintained playoff position throughout the season. Juan Soto has been subjected to scrutiny at times, but he should get plenty of support in fan balloting. Pittsburgh’s Oneil Cruz is a tantalizing talent.

Starter Chris Sale

The reigning Cy Young winner had a 6.63 ERA in his first four starts. And as a 36-year-old, even a brief period of underperformance leads outsiders to wonder if it’s over. It was not: Sale has a 1.61 ERA in his past 10 outings. He has 83 strikeouts against 21 walks in that time.

This would mark consecutive All-Star nods in Sale’s Braves tenure, which can be declared a resounding success already. The Braves positioned their lefty ace to possibly make his next two starts against the first-place Mets, so Sale will have the chance to help his team stay afloat in the postseason race over the next two weeks.

Starter Spencer Schwellenbach

It’s hard to believe this is Schwellenbach’s first full season. Like Sale, there were some uneven showings early. He surrendered six runs in two of seven starts before May 4, which resulted in a 3.92 ERA that didn’t fairly reflect his brilliance in other outings.

Since the Dodgers roughed him up, Schwellenbach has a 2.42 ERA in his past seven starts, with 47 strikeouts and seven walks. He has 84 strikeouts to 14 walks overall. Never a top-100 prospect, Schwellenbach might’ve developed into one of the best 10 to 20 major league starters only a year into his career.

He and Sale give the Braves an opportunity to have multiple All-Star starters for the second consecutive season (Sale, Reynaldo Lopez and Max Fried qualified in 2024).

The rest

Third baseman Austin Riley (.281, 11 home runs) and designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (.810 OPS, 11 home runs) could play their way into consideration.

Manny Machado seems likely to be the NL’s starting third baseman. Matt Chapman would’ve been in the discussion, but he’s injured. Eugenio Suarez is another candidate for Arizona. Riley, who’s slashing .304/.316/.411 this month, has time to build a case.

Ozuna, playing with an injured hip, hasn’t performed to his standards lately (.522 OPS in June). Shohei Ohtani will be the NL’s designated hitter, but that doesn’t mean there couldn’t be room for Ozuna, should he make a push.

It’ll be an uphill climb for Matt Olson to qualify at first base. Freddie Freeman (Dodgers) and Pete Alonso (Mets) are having tremendous seasons. If Drake Baldwin had more playing time, he would be cited more often in the discussion. Spencer Strider looked like his prime self this past weekend, but he doesn’t have enough starts remaining to ascend in a crowded field.

The Braves have had at least three All-Stars in every Midsummer Classic from 2018 through 2024 (there wasn’t a game in 2020 because of the pandemic).

They had eight All-Stars in 2023, one of their more illustrious regular seasons in franchise history. They had four All-Stars last summer with their three starting pitchers and Ozuna.

The 2025 All-Star game will be played July 15. It’s the first time the extravaganza will be held in Atlanta since 2000 at Turner Field.