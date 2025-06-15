Atlanta United
Atlanta United

Who are the 6 teams playing in Club World Cup matches in Atlanta?

Atlanta United fans know Inter Miami and LAFC, but what do we need to know about Al Ain, Chelsea, Manchester City and Porto?
Led by Erling Haaland (center), Manchester City of England's Premier League will be one of the six teams playing Club World Cup matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The other teams are Al Ain, Chelsea, Inter Miami, LAFC and Porto. (Dave Shopland/AP)

By
48 minutes ago

A look at the six teams that will be competing in the Club World Cup tournament matches in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

Al Ain

Founded: 1968

Country: United Arab Emirates

League (finish this season): ADNOC Pro League (fifth, 44 points)

How qualified: Won the 2023/24 AFC Champions League

Club World Cup best finish: 2018 runner-up

Club World Cup Group: G

Owner: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president

Manager: Vladimir Ivic

Nickname: Al Zaeem (The Leader or The Boss)

Colors: Purple, gold and white

Important trophies: 14 ADNOC Pro League titles, seven UAE President’s Cups

Key player (2024/25 season): Kodjo Laba (20 goals).

Chelsea

Founded: 1905

Country: England

League (finish this season): Premier League (fourth, 69 points)

How qualified: Finalist in 2020-21 UEFA Champions League title

Club World Cup best finish: 2021 winner

Club World Cup Group: D

Owner: Todd Boehly

Manager: Enzo Maresca

Nickname: The Blues

Colors: Blue and white

Important trophies: Six Premier League titles, eight FA Cups, two UEFA Champions League titles

Key players: Cole Palmer (15 goals, eight assists), Nicolas Jackson (10 goals), Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo

Inter Miami

Founded: 2018

Country: U.S.

League (finish last season): MLS (first, 74 points)

How qualified: Selected by FIFA

Club World Cup best finish: First appearance

Club World Cup Group: A

Owner: Jorge Mas, Jose Mas, David Beckham

Manager: Javier Mascherano

Nickname: The Herons

Colors: Pink and black

Important trophies: One Leagues Cup

Key players (this season): Lionel Messi (10 goals, 6 assists), Luis Suarez (five goals, seven assists), Telasco Segovia (four goals, five assists)

LAFC

Founded: 2014

Country: U.S.

League (finish last season): MLS (third, 64 points)

How qualified: Defeated Club America in a playoff

Club World Cup best finish: First appearance

Club World Cup Group: D

Owner: Consortium

Manager: Steve Cherundolo

Nickname: The Black and Gold

Colors: Black and gold

Important trophies: One MLS Cup, one U.S. Open Cup

Key players (this season): Denis Bouanga (seven goals), Jeremy Ebobisse (three goals), Hugo Lloris (five shutouts)

Manchester City

Founded: 1880

Country: England

League (finish this season): Premier League (third, 71 points)

How qualified: Won 2022/23 UEFA Champions League

Club World Cup best finish: 2023 winner

Club World Cup Group: G

Owner: Abu Dhabi United Group

Manager: Pep Guardiola

Nickname: Citizens, Cityzens, Blues or Sky Blues

Colors: Sky blue, white

Important trophies: Ten Premier League titles, 7 FA Cups, 1 UEFA Champions League title

Key players: Erling Haaland (22 goals), Phil Foden (seven goals), Savinho (eight assists), Jeremy Doku (three goals, six assists), Bernardo Silva (four goals, four assists)

Porto

Founded: 1893

Country: Portugal

League (finish this season): Primeira Liga (third, 71 points)

How qualified: UEFA ranking pathway

Club World Cup best finish: First appearance

Club World Cup Group: A

Owner: Supporters

Manager: Martin Anselmi

Nickname: Dragons, Blue and whites

Colors: Blue and white

Important trophies: 30 Primeira Liga titles, two UEFA Champions League titles

Key players: Samu Aghehowa (19 goals), Rodrigo Mora (10 goals), Martim Fernandes (six assists)

Stats are through June 3.

