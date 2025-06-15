A look at the six teams that will be competing in the Club World Cup tournament matches in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium:
Al Ain
Founded: 1968
Country: United Arab Emirates
League (finish this season): ADNOC Pro League (fifth, 44 points)
How qualified: Won the 2023/24 AFC Champions League
Club World Cup best finish: 2018 runner-up
Club World Cup Group: G
Owner: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president
Manager: Vladimir Ivic
Nickname: Al Zaeem (The Leader or The Boss)
Colors: Purple, gold and white
Important trophies: 14 ADNOC Pro League titles, seven UAE President’s Cups
Key player (2024/25 season): Kodjo Laba (20 goals).
Chelsea
Founded: 1905
Country: England
League (finish this season): Premier League (fourth, 69 points)
How qualified: Finalist in 2020-21 UEFA Champions League title
Club World Cup best finish: 2021 winner
Club World Cup Group: D
Owner: Todd Boehly
Manager: Enzo Maresca
Nickname: The Blues
Colors: Blue and white
Important trophies: Six Premier League titles, eight FA Cups, two UEFA Champions League titles
Key players: Cole Palmer (15 goals, eight assists), Nicolas Jackson (10 goals), Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo
Inter Miami
Founded: 2018
Country: U.S.
League (finish last season): MLS (first, 74 points)
How qualified: Selected by FIFA
Club World Cup best finish: First appearance
Club World Cup Group: A
Owner: Jorge Mas, Jose Mas, David Beckham
Manager: Javier Mascherano
Nickname: The Herons
Colors: Pink and black
Important trophies: One Leagues Cup
Key players (this season): Lionel Messi (10 goals, 6 assists), Luis Suarez (five goals, seven assists), Telasco Segovia (four goals, five assists)
LAFC
Founded: 2014
Country: U.S.
League (finish last season): MLS (third, 64 points)
How qualified: Defeated Club America in a playoff
Club World Cup best finish: First appearance
Club World Cup Group: D
Owner: Consortium
Manager: Steve Cherundolo
Nickname: The Black and Gold
Colors: Black and gold
Important trophies: One MLS Cup, one U.S. Open Cup
Key players (this season): Denis Bouanga (seven goals), Jeremy Ebobisse (three goals), Hugo Lloris (five shutouts)
Manchester City
Founded: 1880
Country: England
League (finish this season): Premier League (third, 71 points)
How qualified: Won 2022/23 UEFA Champions League
Club World Cup best finish: 2023 winner
Club World Cup Group: G
Owner: Abu Dhabi United Group
Manager: Pep Guardiola
Nickname: Citizens, Cityzens, Blues or Sky Blues
Colors: Sky blue, white
Important trophies: Ten Premier League titles, 7 FA Cups, 1 UEFA Champions League title
Key players: Erling Haaland (22 goals), Phil Foden (seven goals), Savinho (eight assists), Jeremy Doku (three goals, six assists), Bernardo Silva (four goals, four assists)
Porto
Founded: 1893
Country: Portugal
League (finish this season): Primeira Liga (third, 71 points)
How qualified: UEFA ranking pathway
Club World Cup best finish: First appearance
Club World Cup Group: A
Owner: Supporters
Manager: Martin Anselmi
Nickname: Dragons, Blue and whites
Colors: Blue and white
Important trophies: 30 Primeira Liga titles, two UEFA Champions League titles
Key players: Samu Aghehowa (19 goals), Rodrigo Mora (10 goals), Martim Fernandes (six assists)
Stats are through June 3.
