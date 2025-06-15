League (finish this season): ADNOC Pro League (fifth, 44 points)

How qualified: Won the 2023/24 AFC Champions League

Club World Cup best finish: 2018 runner-up

Club World Cup Group: G

Owner: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president

Manager: Vladimir Ivic

Nickname: Al Zaeem (The Leader or The Boss)

Colors: Purple, gold and white

Important trophies: 14 ADNOC Pro League titles, seven UAE President’s Cups

Key player (2024/25 season): Kodjo Laba (20 goals).

Chelsea

Founded: 1905

Country: England

League (finish this season): Premier League (fourth, 69 points)

How qualified: Finalist in 2020-21 UEFA Champions League title

Club World Cup best finish: 2021 winner

Club World Cup Group: D

Owner: Todd Boehly

Manager: Enzo Maresca

Nickname: The Blues

Colors: Blue and white

Important trophies: Six Premier League titles, eight FA Cups, two UEFA Champions League titles

Key players: Cole Palmer (15 goals, eight assists), Nicolas Jackson (10 goals), Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo

Inter Miami

Founded: 2018

Country: U.S.

League (finish last season): MLS (first, 74 points)

How qualified: Selected by FIFA

Club World Cup best finish: First appearance

Club World Cup Group: A

Owner: Jorge Mas, Jose Mas, David Beckham

Manager: Javier Mascherano

Nickname: The Herons

Colors: Pink and black

Important trophies: One Leagues Cup

Key players (this season): Lionel Messi (10 goals, 6 assists), Luis Suarez (five goals, seven assists), Telasco Segovia (four goals, five assists)

LAFC

Founded: 2014

Country: U.S.

League (finish last season): MLS (third, 64 points)

How qualified: Defeated Club America in a playoff

Club World Cup best finish: First appearance

Club World Cup Group: D

Owner: Consortium

Manager: Steve Cherundolo

Nickname: The Black and Gold

Colors: Black and gold

Important trophies: One MLS Cup, one U.S. Open Cup

Key players (this season): Denis Bouanga (seven goals), Jeremy Ebobisse (three goals), Hugo Lloris (five shutouts)

Manchester City

Founded: 1880

Country: England

League (finish this season): Premier League (third, 71 points)

How qualified: Won 2022/23 UEFA Champions League

Club World Cup best finish: 2023 winner

Club World Cup Group: G

Owner: Abu Dhabi United Group

Manager: Pep Guardiola

Nickname: Citizens, Cityzens, Blues or Sky Blues

Colors: Sky blue, white

Important trophies: Ten Premier League titles, 7 FA Cups, 1 UEFA Champions League title

Key players: Erling Haaland (22 goals), Phil Foden (seven goals), Savinho (eight assists), Jeremy Doku (three goals, six assists), Bernardo Silva (four goals, four assists)

Porto

Founded: 1893

Country: Portugal

League (finish this season): Primeira Liga (third, 71 points)

How qualified: UEFA ranking pathway

Club World Cup best finish: First appearance

Club World Cup Group: A

Owner: Supporters

Manager: Martin Anselmi

Nickname: Dragons, Blue and whites

Colors: Blue and white

Important trophies: 30 Primeira Liga titles, two UEFA Champions League titles

Key players: Samu Aghehowa (19 goals), Rodrigo Mora (10 goals), Martim Fernandes (six assists)

Stats are through June 3.