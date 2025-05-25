Jones was the AJC’s Class 3A defensive player of the year in 2007, when Carver won its first state title under Dell McGee, who is now Georgia State’s head coach.

Jones played one season at Southern Cal before transferring to Georgia.

After sitting out a year, he became a two-time first-team All-SEC selection. In 2012, Jones was the SEC defensive player of the year and a consensus first-team All-American for a 12-2 team that finished ranked No. 4 in the final coaches poll.

Jones will replace Pierre Coffey, who last week resigned to become the principal at Stewart County High.

The 2024 state title was Carver’s second. Carver finished 14-1 and outscored its five playoff opponents by an average score of 47-10.