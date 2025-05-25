Former Georgia football star Jarvis Jones was announced Sunday as football coach at defending Class 2A champion Carver-Columbus, his alma mater.
Jones played on Carver’s 2007 Class 3A championship team and became an All-American linebacker at Georgia and a first-round NFL draft pick who played four NFL seasons, mostly with the Steelers.
After leaving the NFL, Jones returned to Georgia to get a degree and has worked with the football program since, most recently as player connection coordinator.
Jones was the AJC’s Class 3A defensive player of the year in 2007, when Carver won its first state title under Dell McGee, who is now Georgia State’s head coach.
Jones played one season at Southern Cal before transferring to Georgia.
After sitting out a year, he became a two-time first-team All-SEC selection. In 2012, Jones was the SEC defensive player of the year and a consensus first-team All-American for a 12-2 team that finished ranked No. 4 in the final coaches poll.
Jones will replace Pierre Coffey, who last week resigned to become the principal at Stewart County High.
The 2024 state title was Carver’s second. Carver finished 14-1 and outscored its five playoff opponents by an average score of 47-10.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC
Georgia announces raise, contract extension for baseball coach Wes Johnson
Wes Johnson is in his second season with the Bulldogs. The team is the No. 5 seed in the NCAA tournament.
Danny Hall named ACC coach of the year
Georgia Tech baseball boasts this year's ACC coach and freshman of the year, with Hall becoming the third coach in ACC history to earn coach of the year honors five times.
Carver-Columbus coach steps down for principal’s job after winning state title
Pierre Coffey, the coach who led Carver-Columbus to the Class 2A football championship last season, is leaving to become principal of Stewart County High School.
Featured
Credit: Terhas Berhe/CARE
CARE, other Georgia humanitarian organizations lay off staff, lower wages
Several Georgia-based nonprofits, including CARE, the Carter Center and the Task Force for Global Health are feeling the impact of U.S. foreign aid cuts tied to USAID.
Dalton officer who arrested college student later detained by ICE resigns
Officer Leslie O’Neal, who mistakenly pulled over Ximena Arias-Cristobal for a traffic violation, resigned, a spokesperson for the city of Dalton confirmed.
‘Hell Upon Earth’ Memorial: The story behind Georgia Civil War drawing
The story behind Thomas O’Dea's harrowing drawing of the Confederates' Andersonville Prison in Georgia. Memorial Day events will be held at the site this weekend.