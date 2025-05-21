Carver-Columbus coach steps down for principal’s job after winning state title

Pierre Coffey, the coach who led Carver-Columbus to the Class 2A football championship last season, accepted a job this week as principal of Stewart County High School.

Coffey was Carver’s coach the past three seasons and led it to records of 9-3, 10-4 and 14-1. The 2024 team was the school’s first state champion since 2014 and outscored its five playoff opponents 234-48. Carver beat Burke County 52-14 in the title game.

Coffey previously had coached at Chattahoochee County and Spencer.