High School Sports

Carver-Columbus coach steps down for principal’s job after winning state title

Pierre Coffey led school to Class 2A football championship last season.
Carver-Columbus head coach Pierre Coffey and Carver-Columbus linebacker Zay Billingsley (5) celebrate with the trophy after their win against Burke County in the GHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Dec. 17, 2024, in Atlanta. Carver-Columbus won 52-14. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Carver-Columbus head coach Pierre Coffey and Carver-Columbus linebacker Zay Billingsley (5) celebrate with the trophy after their win against Burke County in the GHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Dec. 17, 2024, in Atlanta. Carver-Columbus won 52-14. (Jason Getz/AJC)
21 minutes ago

Pierre Coffey, the coach who led Carver-Columbus to the Class 2A football championship last season, accepted a job this week as principal of Stewart County High School.

Coffey was Carver’s coach the past three seasons and led it to records of 9-3, 10-4 and 14-1. The 2024 team was the school’s first state champion since 2014 and outscored its five playoff opponents 234-48. Carver beat Burke County 52-14 in the title game.

Coffey previously had coached at Chattahoochee County and Spencer.

If Coffey doesn’t coach again, he would leave as the 10th head coach since the 2000 win to go out with a championship, the first since Sandy Creek’s Brett Garvin retired after the 2022 season.

Stewart County is a K-12 school with about 100 students in its high school. It is about 30 miles southeast of Columbus.

Coffey is a graduate of Central-Talbotton, a similar-sized high school in the Columbus area.

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

