Dream loss to Fever shows areas for growth before facing rebuilding Wings

Points off turnovers, second-chance points from offensive rebounds, fewer turnovers, free throws and crucial defensive stops gave the team the winner’s edge against Indiana in Tuesday’s physical affair. But Thursday, it was the Fever who capitalized on second-chance scoring, used their bench production to their advantage and feasted on points around the rim, mainly because of the Dream’s defensive breakdowns in critical moments and Brittney Griner’s limited time on the floor because of foul trouble.

Still, when Smesko walked into the postgame news conference, he felt confident about the future of his team.

“I still think we got big room for improvement,” Smesko said.

Now, the Dream will turn their attention to the Dallas Wings, a franchise that still is building continuity and seeking to find its first win of the season after undergoing changes in leadership and the makeup of its roster in the offseason.

Here’s what we learned from the Dream’s loss to Indiana and what the team must consider in their contest Saturday against the Wings.

Closing out games matters

The Dream’s two losses have been decided by a combined 4.5 points. The team held a 75-71 advantage in the fourth quarter — its biggest lead of the period — on a pair of free throws from Allisha Gray. But then Indiana’s Natasha Howard finished on a reverse layup off an assist from Aliyah Boston.

After a shot-clock violation that resulted in an empty offensive possession for the Dream, Kelsey Mitchell nailed a 24-foot, 3-pointer to put Indiana back in front, 76-75.

“We have a lot of really good players,” Smesko said. “Sometimes at the end they’re able to do some things, when really, we just need to work together and utilize everybody in the fourth quarter. When we’re screening and moving and cutting, our offense looks really good, and then when we’re kind of standing around watching one person with the ball, I mean, that’s tough.”

Then, even after Rhyne Howard converted one of two free throws, the Dream gave up a layup to Boston with 36 seconds to play. By then, the contest became a game of free throws for Indiana to seal the victory.

“Our three games all coming down in the last minute,” Smesko said. “We’re gonna have to get a little better in these close game situations, and that’s something that we’ll work on.”

Brionna Jones continues to shine

Jones continued her dominance on the court, claiming her third consecutive double-double performance on the season. She scored 12 of her 15 points in the first half and tallied 1 point and five rebounds in the fourth quarter.

While she continued to be a bright spot for the Dream, Jones echoed Smesko’s sentiment of the team learning how to finish games with timely possessions in critical moments.

“I think throughout the game, it’s not just the last few minutes of the game, it’s little things that we can clean up,” the three-time All-Star said. “Every possession matters in this game. … Knowing our defensive assignments and playing off each other. … We’re still a new team coming together.”

Rhyne Howard has a strong game

Howard carried her momentum from Tuesday’s game into Thursday’s contest, producing a team-high 24 points to go with five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one blocked shot. But beyond her stat line, Howard’s energy fueled her team, from the dustup with Caitlin Clark at center court to her defensive efforts.

The two-time All-Star struggled shooting from the floor in preseason and in the Dream’s season opener against the Washington Mystics. While Howard might not always have the best scoring performance each contest, her tenacity and energy must continue to be elevated as the season moves along.

Absence of Brittney Griner hurts

There’s no secret as to what Griner brings to the floor on offense and defense. Griner registered her second consecutive game before she fouled out, finishing with 5 points, seven rebounds and one block.

Her absence late in the game and her limited time on the court because of fouls played a significant factor in Indiana’s ability to score within the interior.

“(Griner) got some fouls on some illegal screens,” Smesko said. “We needed to establish her down low. She’s such a dominant force. She didn’t get as many touches as we need her to have.”

Indiana outrebounded the Dream on offense (7-6) and defense (34-31). It also marked the first loss of the season for the Dream when their opponent won the rebounding category. Simply put: The 10-time All-Star is a key piece to the success of this team and will be needed the most in the critical moments of the game.

What to make of Dallas Wings

The Wings (0-3) lost to the Minnesota Lynx 99-84 in their season opener. Since then, Dallas has begun to build chemistry and continuity on the court, despite an 8-point loss to the Storm and a 4-point loss in a rematch Wednesday against Minnesota.

Dallas features a new general manager in Curt Miller — former Connecticut Sun and Los Angeles Sparks head coach — first-year coach Chris Koclanes and nine newcomers on the roster that includes former UConn star Paige Bueckers, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft. The Wings are searching still for their identity, one that Koclanes envisions will include quality floor spacing, sharing the ball and getting out in transition.

While Arike Ogunbowale is the team’s franchise player, the Wings’ all-time leading scorer struggled to score in the team’s first two games, shooting 6-of-26 for 24 points. On Wednesday, Ogunbowale found her stroke while also continuing to show more of her ability to play off the ball, while Bueckers continues to balance on-and-off ball duties. Bueckers, who notched her first double-double performance of her WNBA career Wednesday, didn’t register her first assists with Ogunbowale until Dallas’ last game.

The Wings enter Saturday’s game sitting at ninth in the WNBA in points per game (78.7) and ranking in the bottom half of the league in points allowed (87.7) per contest. However, Dallas ranks fourth in offensive rebounds per game (10.0), total field goals made and second in field goals made within 10 to 15 feet of the rim.