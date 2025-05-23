Georgia News
Georgia News

Howard leads Atlanta against Dallas after 24-point outing

Atlanta plays the Dallas Wings after Rhyne Howard scored 24 points in the Atlanta Dream's 81-76 loss to the Indiana Fever
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago

Dallas Wings (0-3, 0-3 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (1-2, 1-2 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream plays the Dallas Wings after Rhyne Howard scored 24 points in the Atlanta Dream's 81-76 loss to the Indiana Fever.

Atlanta finished 15-25 overall with an 8-12 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Dream gave up 79.8 points per game while committing 16.9 fouls last season.

Dallas finished 9-31 overall a season ago while going 2-18 on the road. The Wings averaged 84.2 points per game while shooting 44.6% from the field and 32.6% from deep last season.

INJURIES: Dream: Jordin Canada: out (knee).

Wings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Dallas Stars center Mikael Granlund (64) celebrates a goal with teammates Jason Robertson (21) and Mason Marchment during the third period in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs against the Edmonton Oilers, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: AP

Stars get some secondary scoring and power-play goals, now seek 2-0 series lead over Oilers

Stars score 3 PP goals in 5 1/2 minutes early in 3rd, rally to beat Oilers 6-3 in Game 1

Dream shuts down Caitlin Clark, but still loses to Fever in home opener

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

1h ago

Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Georgia Cash 3 Night

2h ago

Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Georgia Cash 4 Night

2h ago

Featured

5 things to know about ... Atlanta's Downtown Connector

Trump grant rollbacks threaten $330M for metro Atlanta projects

The ambitious Stitch development and Northeast Beltline trail extension could suffer huge losses of federal funding.

‘How many more people have to die’: 2 pedestrians killed in 3 months on Peachtree

A second death along Peachtree Street has leaders urging Mayor Dickens to put more emphasis on safety in downtown Atlanta — and less on repaving roads for the FIFA World Cup.

Clyde flips vote to help House Republicans pass ‘big, beautiful bill’

Georgia Congressman Andrew Clyde was among several Republicans who voted in favor of the reconciliation bill after new language was added Wednesday.