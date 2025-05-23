Howard leads Atlanta against Dallas after 24-point outing

Dallas Wings (0-3, 0-3 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (1-2, 1-2 Eastern Conference)
College Park, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream plays the Dallas Wings after Rhyne Howard scored 24 points in the Atlanta Dream's 81-76 loss to the Indiana Fever.
Atlanta finished 15-25 overall with an 8-12 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Dream gave up 79.8 points per game while committing 16.9 fouls last season.
Dallas finished 9-31 overall a season ago while going 2-18 on the road. The Wings averaged 84.2 points per game while shooting 44.6% from the field and 32.6% from deep last season.
INJURIES: Dream: Jordin Canada: out (knee).
Wings: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Featured
Trump grant rollbacks threaten $330M for metro Atlanta projects
The ambitious Stitch development and Northeast Beltline trail extension could suffer huge losses of federal funding.
‘How many more people have to die’: 2 pedestrians killed in 3 months on Peachtree
A second death along Peachtree Street has leaders urging Mayor Dickens to put more emphasis on safety in downtown Atlanta — and less on repaving roads for the FIFA World Cup.
Clyde flips vote to help House Republicans pass ‘big, beautiful bill’
Georgia Congressman Andrew Clyde was among several Republicans who voted in favor of the reconciliation bill after new language was added Wednesday.