It’s Friday, friends, and I wish there were happier things to talk about.

Our pal Justin Toscano’s here to offer some thoughts on the elbow of AJ Smith-Shawver, who’s already been placed on the 60-day injured list. (That link will update as we learn more, probably in a couple hours.)

But first: A quick look at the upcoming series with the Red Sox.

THE SERIES AHEAD

It’s all gonna be OK, promise.

📺 How to watch: Tonight’s first pitch arrives at 7:15 p.m. on Apple TV. Saturday and Sunday are at 4:10 and 1:35 p.m., respectively, on FanDuel Sports.

I’m gonna make you scroll to the bottom for more on the festivities planned at Truist Park.

⚾ The pitching matchups: Tonight brings Grant Holmes (3-3, 3.68) vs. Boston’s Lucas Giolito (1-1, 5.27).

Saturday it’s Spencer Schwellenbach (3-4, 3.42) vs. Walker Buehler (4-2, 3.95). And Sunday? Spencer Strider (0-3, 4.50) vs. Garrett Crochet (4-4, 2.04).

📝 The scouting report: You may recall that Atlanta took two of three from Boston at Fenway Park earlier this month.

After that, the Sox won a series with the Mets and two games against the Orioles — then dropped five straight. They took Thursday off while the Braves were double dipping.

Also of note: Boston third baseman Alex Bregman hit the injured list earlier this week.

FEARING THE INEVITABLE

Credit: Matt Slocum/AP Credit: Matt Slocum/AP

Every Friday, the Braves Report invites AJC beat writer Justin Toscano to formally join the party. He wrote what follows.

Oh no. Not again.

A disclaimer: As I’m writing this, we don’t yet know the full extent of AJ Smith-Shawver’s injury. But manager Brian Snitker said it didn’t sound good.

If Smith-Shawver suffered a tear of his ulnar collateral ligament, he’ll miss the rest of the season because of elbow surgery.

This would be a major bummer after he’s shown so much promise this year.

Smith-Shawver is a 22-year-old who is a former top prospect. He debuted at 20 years old. Since then, he’s continued developing.

This season, he’s looked like a piece of Atlanta’s future in the starting rotation. Yes, it was early. But he’d performed well enough to garner excitement — especially when he carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning in a win over the Reds.

But Smith-Shawver might be done for the season. If he is, it would be quite the shame.

The worst part about all this: We no longer ask if pitchers will need Tommy John, but when they’ll need it. Elbow injuries are prevalent in today’s game. As much as anyone tries to study them, they seem relatively inevitable.

Gerrit Cole. Jacob deGrom. Spencer Strider. Max Fried.

Your favorite starter? Chances are, he’s had elbow surgery at some point.

Smith-Shawver could join that list. In fact, it would be surprising if he avoided it, based on how Snitker sounded after the game. Yes, Snitker’s team lost a one-run game, which left him and his team in poor moods. But he didn’t even try to dance around the situation.

At one point, Snitker said: “Hopefully it’s nothing huge, but I don’t know — these things usually are never that.”

What else was he supposed to think after hearing Smith-Shawver say he “felt a pop” in his elbow? That’s never good.

The Braves immediately placed Smith-Shawver on the injured list. You’d think Bryce Elder would take his spot in the rotation moving forward.

Is it possible Smith-Shawver didn’t blow out? Yes, of course.

But that would be a surprise — a welcome one, though.

These days, it seems most starting pitchers eventually need elbow surgery. Smith-Shawver, who began pitching late in his high school career, hasn’t undergone one.

In a way, it feels inevitable for every starting pitcher.

And that stinks. Thanks, as always, for joining us, Justin.

FUN WITH NUMBERS

That doubleheader produced some pretty wild stats. Let’s dive in (courtesy of Elias Sports Bureau and others).

📈 Chris Sale, who credits a pair of teammates with his recent turnaround, recorded his 2,500th career strikeout in the Game 2 win.

He’s the fastest to ever do that, in terms of the innings required — surpassing the great Randy Johnson.

📈 Phillies ace Zack Wheeler has now allowed 11 runs in two starts against the Braves this season. He’s allowed only 14, total, in his other 10 starts.

📈 Ozzie Albies’ fourth-inning home run in Game 2 was the first hit off Wheeler’s splitter … since 2018!

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS Credit: Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

Michael Harris II put his defensive prowess on display again Thursday — and went 3-for-8 with an RBI at the plate.

Appropriately, most of you who responded to yesterday’s prompt on Harris were reasonably optimistic he’ll get it together offensively.

OK, ABOUT THOSE FESTIVITIES …

Friday: Live music before the game and fireworks after.

Saturday: The Braves Country 5K starts at Truist Park at 7:30 a.m. Register here before midnight tonight.

Sunday: Andruw Jones and Kyle Farnsworth start signing autographs outside the stadium at 11:30 a.m. The first 3,000 kids through the gates get a free pool float.

Bonus content for reading this whole thing: We now know which Braves alumni will be part of All-Star festivities.

Until next time.