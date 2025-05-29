PHILADELPHIA — Braves pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver exited the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader against the Phillies shortly after getting hit by a ball.
With one out in the bottom of the third, Bryson Stott hit a line drive that appeared to drill Smith-Shawver in the right heel. The ball ricocheted off the Braves pitcher and went into left field for a single.
Assistant athletic trainer Jeff Stevenson and manager Brian Snitker went out to check on Smith-Shawver. He seemed to tell them he was fine, and they watched him throw a few more warm-up pitches.
Then he faced the next batter, Trea Turner. However, his final fastball — which Turner hit to the warning track in left-center field — registered at 94.2 mph. Before that, Smith-Shawver had thrown 10 fastballs over 98 mph.
When Smith-Shawver was removed, it was difficult to tell whether the issue was with his arm or his foot. But Stevenson and Snitker clearly didn’t like what they saw, because after Eli White caught Turner’s ball at the wall, they went out to remove Smith-Shawver.
Scott Blewett replaced Smith-Shawver.
