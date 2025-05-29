PHILADELPHIA — Braves pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver exited the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader against the Phillies shortly after getting hit by a ball.

With one out in the bottom of the third, Bryson Stott hit a line drive that appeared to drill Smith-Shawver in the right heel. The ball ricocheted off the Braves pitcher and went into left field for a single.

Assistant athletic trainer Jeff Stevenson and manager Brian Snitker went out to check on Smith-Shawver. He seemed to tell them he was fine, and they watched him throw a few more warm-up pitches.