Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves

Braves pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver leaves in third inning Thursday

Pitcher nailed on heel by Bryson Stott hit.
Atlanta Braves' AJ Smith-Shawver pitches during the second inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Philadelphia. (Matt Slocum/AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' AJ Smith-Shawver pitches during the second inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Philadelphia. (Matt Slocum/AP)
By
1 hour ago

PHILADELPHIA — Braves pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver exited the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader against the Phillies shortly after getting hit by a ball.

With one out in the bottom of the third, Bryson Stott hit a line drive that appeared to drill Smith-Shawver in the right heel. The ball ricocheted off the Braves pitcher and went into left field for a single.

Assistant athletic trainer Jeff Stevenson and manager Brian Snitker went out to check on Smith-Shawver. He seemed to tell them he was fine, and they watched him throw a few more warm-up pitches.

Then he faced the next batter, Trea Turner. However, his final fastball — which Turner hit to the warning track in left-center field — registered at 94.2 mph. Before that, Smith-Shawver had thrown 10 fastballs over 98 mph.

When Smith-Shawver was removed, it was difficult to tell whether the issue was with his arm or his foot. But Stevenson and Snitker clearly didn’t like what they saw, because after Eli White caught Turner’s ball at the wall, they went out to remove Smith-Shawver.

Scott Blewett replaced Smith-Shawver.

About the Author

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Philadelphia Phillies' Jordan Romano, left, and Nick Castellanos celebrate after the Phillies won a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, May 27, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

Phillies and Braves set for doubleheader after rainout. Harper gets extra day off after being hit

Braves get good innings from Spencer Strider, but still shut out by Phillies

Rosario's pinch-hit single in 10th lifts Nationals to 8-7 win over Braves

The Latest

Braves center fielder Michael Harris II steals second base against the Padres last week.

Credit: Colin Hubbard/AP

Braves Report: Let’s play two

Braves-Phillies postponed, doubleheader scheduled for Thursday

Braves, MLB to add more than $4 million to All-Star Legacy initiative

Featured

Evan Walker, nephew of Drew Walker, shows knocked down trees caused by Hurricane Helene at Walker Farms on Wednesday in Wilsonville. South Georgia farmer Drew Walker knew the storm was headed for Florida’s Big Bend region, but couldn’t imagine it would ravage swathes of farm and timberland more than 100 miles inland. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Helene hit months ago. South Georgia is still waiting for help.

Eight months after Hurricane Helene, farmers and cities in financial ruin are still recovering from one of the most expensive tropical storms in decades.

POLITICALLY GEORGIA

Town hall or therapy? Inside Hank Johnson’s vent session in Gwinnett

The Georgia congressman told constituents during a town hall that while peaceful protests are limited, they do work. They just take time.

Buford couple drowns while visiting Florida Gulf Coast beach

A Buford couple died while swimming in the Gulf near Destin, Florida, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. The couple's son was saved by a bystander.