Several former players, including Andruw Jones, Fred McGriff, Dusty Baker, Marquis Grissom, Brian Jordan, Ryan Klesko, Andre Dawson, Lee Smith, Dave Winfield and Mark Wohlers, are scheduled to attend events at the All-Star Village.

Tickets for the village are available at AllStarGame.com.

All-Star Village will have dozens of interactive baseball activities and experiences at Cobb Galleria, which is not far from Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta.

Over four days, fans can receive free autographs, take photos with former players and team mascots, try out the Home Run Derby VR interactive batting cages and participate in Q&A sessions and clinics led by baseball and softball legends.

All activities at All-Star Village are included with the price of admission, and fans can make reservations for the various meet-and-greet sessions with the All-Star Experience Pass in the MLB Ballpark app.

By using the digital reservation system, fans can participate in other experiential activities without having to wait in a line for their chance to meet former stars.

Regular admission to All-Star Village costs $35, but for a limited time, fans can purchase $10 tickets with the code PBPO.

Eligible Capital One cardholders receive four complimentary tickets to Capital One All-Star Village and can get them here while supplies last. The complimentary tickets will provide early access to the village each day, along with dedicated Capital One cardholder entrances and express lanes at some of the most popular attractions.

Ticketholders can easily access All-Star Village from two locations: the main entrance of Cobb Galleria Centre or the East Lot on Galleria Drive SE. All-Star Village attendees can also enter The Battery and other All-Star Week events at Truist Park simply by traversing the nearby pedestrian bridge, remaining in the hub of Midsummer Classic festivities.