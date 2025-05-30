The stars will be out for MLB’s All-Star Weekend at Truist Park — and not just for the marquee game.
Major League Baseball and the Atlanta Braves announced Friday the lineup of former players slated to attend the weekend celebration July 12-15 at Cobb Galleria Centre.
The All-Star Village at Cobb Galleria will be the country’s baseball hub, with more than 50 interactive activities for fans
Several former players, including Andruw Jones, Fred McGriff, Dusty Baker, Marquis Grissom, Brian Jordan, Ryan Klesko, Andre Dawson, Lee Smith, Dave Winfield and Mark Wohlers, are scheduled to attend events at the All-Star Village.
Tickets for the village are available at AllStarGame.com.
All-Star Village will have dozens of interactive baseball activities and experiences at Cobb Galleria, which is not far from Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta.
Over four days, fans can receive free autographs, take photos with former players and team mascots, try out the Home Run Derby VR interactive batting cages and participate in Q&A sessions and clinics led by baseball and softball legends.
All activities at All-Star Village are included with the price of admission, and fans can make reservations for the various meet-and-greet sessions with the All-Star Experience Pass in the MLB Ballpark app.
By using the digital reservation system, fans can participate in other experiential activities without having to wait in a line for their chance to meet former stars.
Regular admission to All-Star Village costs $35, but for a limited time, fans can purchase $10 tickets with the code PBPO.
Eligible Capital One cardholders receive four complimentary tickets to Capital One All-Star Village and can get them here while supplies last. The complimentary tickets will provide early access to the village each day, along with dedicated Capital One cardholder entrances and express lanes at some of the most popular attractions.
Ticketholders can easily access All-Star Village from two locations: the main entrance of Cobb Galleria Centre or the East Lot on Galleria Drive SE. All-Star Village attendees can also enter The Battery and other All-Star Week events at Truist Park simply by traversing the nearby pedestrian bridge, remaining in the hub of Midsummer Classic festivities.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Courtesy of Atlanta Braves
Braves, MLB to add more than $4 million to All-Star Legacy initiative
Major League Baseball with the Atlanta Braves, the Braves Foundation and community partners are combining to invest more than $4 million into community projects for youth.
15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
Your guide to fun things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta now that the kids are out of school.
Featured
Credit: Dan Anderson/AP
Trump’s pardons may backfire, former federal prosecutors warn
The president's actions could erode faith in the justice system and deter federal investigators and prosecutors, Atlanta attorneys say.
A Georgia kid placed 3rd in national spelling bee. He hopes to return in 2026
Georgia fifth grader Sarv Dharavane placed third in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, the youngest participant to make the final round.
South Georgia mayor among those arrested, indicted for election interference
Prosecutors say Owens and the 2 election officials improperly blocked voters from casting ballots in a special election. Polling places were locked the morning of the vote.